Home Business Farming

RHASS invites entries for 2023 Technical Innovation Awards 

By Katrina Macarthur
March 22, 2023, 8:00 am Updated: March 22, 2023, 9:43 am
One of two gold awards was presented to Penderfeed Livestock Equipment for its Arrowquip Q-Catch 8 Series Squeeze Cattle Crush.

Entries are now being accepted for the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland’s (RHASS) Technical Innovation Awards.

The awards, sponsored by Hillhouse Quarry Group, recognise design and innovation across the agricultural and rural sectors, showcasing inventions and innovations that demonstrate a positive impact.

All entries are judged and benchmarked on individual merit and must relate to machines, appliances, technical components or important ancillary equipment and should be commercially available or prototypes in development.

The judging format will be a mix of in-person demonstrations, user evaluation and electronic submissions.

New for 2023, winners will be presented with their awards and have their winning products displayed in a new arena dedicated to agricultural innovation at this year’s Royal Highland Show in June.

Last year, two gold, five silver and three certificates of commendations were awarded.

Gold awards were presented to Pollock Farm Equipment for their Pollock Rope Scraper System and Penderfeed Livestock Equipment for their Arrowquip Q-Catch 8 Series Squeeze Cattle Crush.

RHASS award winners to take pride of place

RHASS chief steward of Technical Innovation, Christopher Shepherd said: “There is a strong focus on agricultural innovation this year at RHASS and that will be reflected with the Royal Highland Show’s new agri demo arena. Innovations of all kinds will be on display there, with our award winners taking pride of place.

“The Technical Innovation Awards are a real selling point for those businesses who can say they have won, as well as recognising the innovators who continue pushing the boundaries of improving our rural industries. I’m looking forward to seeing the entries from businesses who are leading the way in agricultural innovation this year.”

Richard Vernon, chairman of award sponsors Hillhouse Quarry Group, added: “As a sector it is vital that we keep innovating – from saving farmers time out in the field to improving safety or enhancing animal welfare, there is always such an exciting array of entries.”

Entries close on Sunday April 9 and can be made via the Royal Highland Show website at royalhighlandshow.org

