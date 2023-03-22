Loganair to launch new flights from Orkney to London early next month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loganair is expanding its offering to Orcadians, with flights to London City due to take off early next month.

The route will provide the first direct flight to London from Kirkwall from April 4, operating twice weekly on a Tuesday and Friday with fares starting at £62.

Flights will take roughly three and a half hours and will stop off at Dundee Airport en-route, but passengers are not required to disembark.

The new offering will allow islanders to connect to long-haul destinations via London, enhancing connectivity.

It also makes it easier for tourists coming into London to then transfer to a flight to Orkney, a boost for the island’s tourism industry.

The hope is to make Orkney an accessible and attractive option for people coming to visit the UK.

In addition, flights between Orkney and Edinburgh will increase to three flights per day as well as the return of flights to Fair Isle.

‘A boost to the local economy’

This includes an early morning flight arriving in Edinburgh at 8.40am, allowing travellers to catch many international connections.

New flights are part of the airline’s 2023 summer schedule to welcome tourists to the Northern Isles.

Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: “We are thrilled to enhance connectivity as part of an expansion programme for Orkney within our summer 2023 schedule.

“The new service to London City, as well as the increase in service to Edinburgh and the reinstated route to Fair Isle, not only bolsters connectivity for the local community but additionally encourages tourists from across the UK and beyond to visit the wonders of Orkney.”

Kimberley Fisher, Kirkwall Airport manager, added: “Loganair’s new flights will offer the community more choice when it comes to travel and will also provide additional options for those wishing to visit Orkney, which in turn could provide a boost to the local economy.”