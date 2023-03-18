Missing Aberdeen woman Clare Masson found

A 40-year-old woman, who was reported missing from Aberdeen, has been traced.

Clare Masson was last seen in the Rosemount area of the city at around 4.30pm on Friday.

Police launched an appeal for information as concerns grew for her welfare.

We are pleased to confirm that Clare Masson who was last seen in the Rosemount area of Aberdeen has been traced safe. Thank you for sharing the appeal. pic.twitter.com/uvUIMtt8eS — Aberdeen City Police (@AberdeenCPolice) March 18, 2023

They have now confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.

Officers thanked the public for their assistance in sharing their appeal.