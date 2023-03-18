Missing Aberdeen woman Clare Masson found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Missing Aberdeen woman Clare Masson found

By Michelle Henderson
March 18, 2023, 12:02 pm Updated: March 18, 2023, 3:51 pm
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.

A 40-year-old woman, who was reported missing from Aberdeen, has been traced.

Clare Masson was last seen in the Rosemount area of the city at around 4.30pm on Friday.

Police launched an appeal for information as concerns grew for her welfare.

They have now confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.

Officers thanked the public for their assistance in sharing their appeal.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
Leading Scottish writers and local residents make a stand for Aberdeen library
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
Garioch milkman arrested after failing roadside drug test
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren't reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done -…
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen childcare worker named apprentice ambassador of the year
Campaigners working to save Bucksburn Pool will hope councillors can agree to ask the Scottish Government to cover the cost of keeping it open for a year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Potential bid for a £500k lifeline to save Bucksburn pool
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
Were you at this year's Offshore Achievement Awards?
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
Person rescued from water at Peterhead Harbour 'safe and well'
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
Wood's shares nudge up after it gives US suitor longer to make formal takeover…

Most Read

1
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen
2
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Five people, including 16-year-old girl, in court accused of £13,000 shoplifting spree in Aberdeen
4
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
5
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
North: First look at former Peterhead school turned into bar and restaurant with Eurasian…
6
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
Bearded dragon Coco put down after callous owner neglected it for a whole month
7
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren’t reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done –…
8
Campaigners working to save Bucksburn Pool will hope councillors can agree to ask the Scottish Government to cover the cost of keeping it open for a year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Potential bid for a £500k lifeline to save Bucksburn pool
9
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after holding two knives to throat of terrified mum
10
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness

More from Press and Journal

Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
Gallery: Were you at Aberdeen's out of this world Comic Con?
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm an indoor survival man with a new tool
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
Buckie Thistle draw 1-1 at home to Rothes to go nine points clear at…
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
Final flourish was for the fans, but still aspects to improve for Scotland, says…
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
Visiting restrictions introduced at Western Isles hospital following Covid cases
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
A9 reopens following one-vehicle crash near Daviot
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
Scotland 26 Italy 14: Scotland ride their luck and Blair Kinghorn's hat-trick to end…
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
Police launch investigation after woman is seriously injured in Shetland crash
Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell quits as SNP chief executive over membership numbers controversy
Police have confirmed Ms Masson has been found safe.  Image: DC Thomson.
Search under way to find Inverness teenager reported missing for four days

Editor's Picks

Most Commented