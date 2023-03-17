Aberdeenshire breeder named president of Blackface Sheep Breeders Association

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire breeder named president of Blackface Sheep Breeders Association

By Katrina Macarthur
March 17, 2023, 8:29 am Updated: March 17, 2023, 9:53 am
New president Sandy Smith, with Connachan Salver recipient George Famelton, and vice-president Derek Redpath.
New president Sandy Smith, with Connachan Salver recipient George Famelton, and vice-president Derek Redpath.

Aberdeenshire breeder Sandy Smith has been appointed president of the Blackface Sheep Breeders Association as he takes over the reigns from Alec Telfer.

His appointment was made at the society’s recent AGM alongside Derek Redpath, from The Yett, Hownam, who takes on the role as vice-president.

Mr Smith farmed at Haughton, Glenkindie, until 2019 when the estate bought the family out after 89 years and four generations.

Successful breeder of Blackface sheep

The Smith family have been well-known and successful breeders of Perth type Blackface since the 1940s and Sandy is still passionate about the breed, having retained 200 ewes.

He is also a past committee member of the local NFU and the Aberdeenshire lamb group, and is enthusiastic to be stepping into Alec’s shoes, continuing all the good work that has been done for the breed recently.

The prestigious Connachan Salver is presented annually to someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Blackface breed.

This year the recipient is North of England breeder and enthusiast, George Famelton of Horseholme.

Mr Famelton moved to Horseholme in 1957 alongside his parents and farmed Blackface sheep right up until his retirement this year.

During that time, he has always been at the forefront of the breed in producing top-quality males and females as well as presenting the strongest run of wedder lambs sold through Longtown every year.

In 2004, George broke the Hexham tup record when he sold a shearling for £15,000.

More recent sales include £11,000 and £9,000 respectively.

Judging expertise

As well as producing Blackface sheep, George is regularly sought after for his judging expertise, with one of his proudest moments being judge for the North of England section at the first National Show, at Perth.

Aside from his skills as a breeder, one of George’s biggest attributes is his ability to pass tips and advice onto the younger generation.

Friends says he is always on hand whether it be at a mart, a show or over the phone to help others and to share a tale with sharp wit and humour.

