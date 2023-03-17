Aberdeenshire breeder named president of Blackface Sheep Breeders Association

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire breeder Sandy Smith has been appointed president of the Blackface Sheep Breeders Association as he takes over the reigns from Alec Telfer.

His appointment was made at the society’s recent AGM alongside Derek Redpath, from The Yett, Hownam, who takes on the role as vice-president.

Mr Smith farmed at Haughton, Glenkindie, until 2019 when the estate bought the family out after 89 years and four generations.

Successful breeder of Blackface sheep

The Smith family have been well-known and successful breeders of Perth type Blackface since the 1940s and Sandy is still passionate about the breed, having retained 200 ewes.

He is also a past committee member of the local NFU and the Aberdeenshire lamb group, and is enthusiastic to be stepping into Alec’s shoes, continuing all the good work that has been done for the breed recently.

The prestigious Connachan Salver is presented annually to someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Blackface breed.

This year the recipient is North of England breeder and enthusiast, George Famelton of Horseholme.

Mr Famelton moved to Horseholme in 1957 alongside his parents and farmed Blackface sheep right up until his retirement this year.

During that time, he has always been at the forefront of the breed in producing top-quality males and females as well as presenting the strongest run of wedder lambs sold through Longtown every year.

In 2004, George broke the Hexham tup record when he sold a shearling for £15,000.

More recent sales include £11,000 and £9,000 respectively.

Judging expertise

As well as producing Blackface sheep, George is regularly sought after for his judging expertise, with one of his proudest moments being judge for the North of England section at the first National Show, at Perth.

Aside from his skills as a breeder, one of George’s biggest attributes is his ability to pass tips and advice onto the younger generation.

Friends says he is always on hand whether it be at a mart, a show or over the phone to help others and to share a tale with sharp wit and humour.