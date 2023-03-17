Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort Augustus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken hospital following a collision involving a car and a tractor on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road.

The incident occurred just after 8am this morning.

Three fire appliances and a heavy rescue vehicle were deployed to the scene at 8.30am.

Police confirmed a 29-year-old woman has been taken to Raigmore Hospital by air ambulance for treatment.

A 71-year-old man was checked over at the scene.

The A82, which is a major route between Fort William and Inverness, was closed both directions due to the incident but has now reopened.

Recovery of the tractor has required the use of a crane to lift it as the tractor was left on its side by the road due to the collision. Pictures show a wheel came off the vehicle in the incident.

Sand was poured across the road at the scene to soak up fuel, oil or another liquid that could have made the surface slippery.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.30am on Friday, March 17 we were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a tractor.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The road reopened at about 12.30pm.

CLEAR✅ ⌚12:25#A82 Fort Augustus All lanes now running in both directions following the earlier collision Traffic coping well in the area this afternoon @NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 17, 2023