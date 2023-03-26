New Deer Young Farmers celebrates centenary milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

New Deer Young Farmers celebrates centenary milestone

New Deer Young Farmers raises £2,000 for Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance in Aberdeen. 

By Katrina Macarthur
The committee presents the £2,000 cheque to Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance in Aberdeen.
The committee presents the £2,000 cheque to Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance in Aberdeen.

New Deer Young Farmers finished off its 100th anniversary celebrations with the presentation of a £2,000 cheque to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance in Aberdeen.

The anniversary committee, chaired by Lorna Beaton, along with secretary Claire Brown, assistant secretary Ginny Ducker and treasurer Gail Leggat, held a number of events throughout the year to mark the occasion.

In July, a farm walk was held for all past and present members at Haddo Estate, which was led by estate factor Mark Andrew.

It followed with a hog roast and social gathering at the New Deer Showpark, by kind of the New Deer Agricultural Association.

A stockjudging event took place at Harry Brown and family’s Auchmaliddie Mains, Maud, in October, where Wilma Wilson won the chairperson’s prize with correctly guessing the combined weight of the live prime lambs.

In November, the committee held its anniversary ball at the Banff Springs Hotel, which featured a memorial room of memorabilia, past minutes books, photos and videos.

An auction and other donations, including £1,000 from the current New Deer Young Farmers Club, pushed the total amount raised to £2,000 for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance based in Aberdeen.

Andrew Logie and Cameron Muir at the 100th anniversary ball at Banff Springs. 

The club’s oldest past member Andrew Logie, cut with the cake with the club’s current youngest member Cameron Muir.

Past member Davie Scott, said grace, while Jimmy Kindness gave a tribute to the club and Linda Birnie, wrote and recited a toast to the association.

Karen Grant, who is also a past member, wrote and recited a poem.

Results

Stockjudging – 30 and under ladies – 1, Gail Leggat; 2, Catherine Beaton; 3, Fiona Marshall. 30 and under men – 1, Stephen Birnie; 2, Iain Birnie; 3, Craig Beaton. Over 30 ladies – 1, Lynne Pirie; 2, Eileen Thomson; 3, Gwen Chalmers. Over 30 mens – 1 and overall, Ron Fraser; 2, Bruce Wilson; 3, Drew Wilson. Valuation winners – 1, Drew Wilson; 2, Scott Gibson; 3, Lynne Pirie. Deadweight and grade winner – Eileen Brown.

