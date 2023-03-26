New Deer Young Farmers celebrates centenary milestone

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Deer Young Farmers finished off its 100th anniversary celebrations with the presentation of a £2,000 cheque to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance in Aberdeen.

The anniversary committee, chaired by Lorna Beaton, along with secretary Claire Brown, assistant secretary Ginny Ducker and treasurer Gail Leggat, held a number of events throughout the year to mark the occasion.

In July, a farm walk was held for all past and present members at Haddo Estate, which was led by estate factor Mark Andrew.

It followed with a hog roast and social gathering at the New Deer Showpark, by kind of the New Deer Agricultural Association.

A stockjudging event took place at Harry Brown and family’s Auchmaliddie Mains, Maud, in October, where Wilma Wilson won the chairperson’s prize with correctly guessing the combined weight of the live prime lambs.

In November, the committee held its anniversary ball at the Banff Springs Hotel, which featured a memorial room of memorabilia, past minutes books, photos and videos.

An auction and other donations, including £1,000 from the current New Deer Young Farmers Club, pushed the total amount raised to £2,000 for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance based in Aberdeen.

The club’s oldest past member Andrew Logie, cut with the cake with the club’s current youngest member Cameron Muir.

Past member Davie Scott, said grace, while Jimmy Kindness gave a tribute to the club and Linda Birnie, wrote and recited a toast to the association.

Karen Grant, who is also a past member, wrote and recited a poem.

Results

Stockjudging – 30 and under ladies – 1, Gail Leggat; 2, Catherine Beaton; 3, Fiona Marshall. 30 and under men – 1, Stephen Birnie; 2, Iain Birnie; 3, Craig Beaton. Over 30 ladies – 1, Lynne Pirie; 2, Eileen Thomson; 3, Gwen Chalmers. Over 30 mens – 1 and overall, Ron Fraser; 2, Bruce Wilson; 3, Drew Wilson. Valuation winners – 1, Drew Wilson; 2, Scott Gibson; 3, Lynne Pirie. Deadweight and grade winner – Eileen Brown.