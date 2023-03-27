Sale leader at Clyde and Central calf show sells to Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Sale leader at Clyde and Central calf show sells to Fort William

The reserve champion from Logan Ross led the way at £4,200.

By Katrina Macarthur
Bonnie and Carolyn Logan, Logan Ross and Dexter Logan with the champion and reserve winners. Image: MacGregor Photography
Bonnie and Carolyn Logan, Logan Ross and Dexter Logan with the champion and reserve winners. Image: MacGregor Photography

Trade reached £4,200 at the Clyde and Central Young Farmers’ show and sale at Caledonian Marts.

The event, held at Caledonian Marts in Stirling, attracted 27 entries and saw heifers average 456p per kg or £2,178 and bullocks level at 339p per kg or £1,549.

It was the reserve champion from young Logan Ross of Greenhead, Alloa, who led the way in the sale ring when selling to showman David Wright from Woodend, Fort William.

Tapped out by well-known commercial producer Craig Malone from Pitcairn, Fife, was Too Hot To Handle, a 13-month-old Limousin cross heifer.

Bred by the Cullen family at Dollarbank, she was purchased at United Auctions‘ Stirling Centre for £1,550 in October and is by Conan.

Sale topper sells for £4,200 to Fort William

The overall champion from the same home, this time from Dexter Logan, sold north for £3,700 to Tomintoul in Banffshire, with Michael Robertson and family of Fodderletter Farms.

The reserve champion from Logan Ross sold for the top price of £4,200. Image: MacGregor Photography

This was Lucky For Some, an 11-month-old Limousin cross heifer purchased from breeders Alasdair and Maureen Macgregor, Rosehall Farm, at Caledonian Marts in the back end.

She stood second to Stewart and Lynsey Bett’s baby beef champion at Borderway Agri Expo and LiveScot, and is by a Ronick sire, out of a three-quarter Limousin cross dam bred by Hugh Fleming, Strone.

Overall champion realises £3,700 to Tomintoul

The opposite sex to the champion, a 475kg Limousin cross bullock from Alexander Crombie, Southfield, Stirling, made £2,100 to G Scott, Hawhill, Dalry.

He is an April, 2022-born Limousin cross bred at Cloquhat Farms and was bought for £940 at United Auctions’ Stirling in October.

RESULTS

Bullock born 21/03/22 to 30/02/22 – 1, D McDonald, Tyree, 550kg, £2,000; 2, C Findlay, Pirnhall, 465kg, £1,480; 3 and champion BRB – R Brown, Rockside, 370kg, £1,100. Bullock born 04/04/22 to 07/04/22 – 1, A Crombie, Southfield, 475kg, £2,100; 2, E Black, Norrieston and B Steel, Powblack, 500kg, £1,650; 3 and reserve BRB – D Adam, Hill of Arnmore, 385kg, £960. Heifers born 10/02/22 to 25/02/22 – 1 and reserve champion – L Ross, Greenhead, 465kg, £4,200; 2, H MacKinnoch, Kilkenneth, 475kg; 3, Y Brown, Gaindykehead, 605kg, £1,850. Heifer born 05/03/22 to 27/03/22 – 1 and overall champion – D Logan, Greenhead, 500kg, £3,700; 2, S Taylor, Sauchie Court, 480kg, £1,520; 3, M Brown, Aoradh, 415kg, £1,400. Heifer born 08/04/22 to 11/04/22 – 1, J Graham, Mains of Burnbank, 470kg, £2,000; 2, H MacKinnon, Kilkenneth, 430kg; 3, S Owen, Easterton, 415kg, £980. Heifer born 14/04/22 to 18/05/22 – 1, A Crombie, Southfield, 480kg, £2,20o; 2, D MacDonald, Tyree, 505kg; 3, J Urquhart, Whins of Milton, 470kg, £1,750. Limousin champion – Dexter Logan. Reserve Limousin champion – Logan Ross. Charolais champion and reserve – Dougie McDonald. Best presented calf – Alexander Crombie. Best novice – Emily Black. Best stockperson – Logan Ross. Best weight gain – Dougie McDonald.

