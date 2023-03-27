Sale leader at Clyde and Central calf show sells to Fort William

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trade reached £4,200 at the Clyde and Central Young Farmers’ show and sale at Caledonian Marts.

The event, held at Caledonian Marts in Stirling, attracted 27 entries and saw heifers average 456p per kg or £2,178 and bullocks level at 339p per kg or £1,549.

It was the reserve champion from young Logan Ross of Greenhead, Alloa, who led the way in the sale ring when selling to showman David Wright from Woodend, Fort William.

Tapped out by well-known commercial producer Craig Malone from Pitcairn, Fife, was Too Hot To Handle, a 13-month-old Limousin cross heifer.

Bred by the Cullen family at Dollarbank, she was purchased at United Auctions‘ Stirling Centre for £1,550 in October and is by Conan.

Sale topper sells for £4,200 to Fort William

The overall champion from the same home, this time from Dexter Logan, sold north for £3,700 to Tomintoul in Banffshire, with Michael Robertson and family of Fodderletter Farms.

This was Lucky For Some, an 11-month-old Limousin cross heifer purchased from breeders Alasdair and Maureen Macgregor, Rosehall Farm, at Caledonian Marts in the back end.

She stood second to Stewart and Lynsey Bett’s baby beef champion at Borderway Agri Expo and LiveScot, and is by a Ronick sire, out of a three-quarter Limousin cross dam bred by Hugh Fleming, Strone.

Overall champion realises £3,700 to Tomintoul

The opposite sex to the champion, a 475kg Limousin cross bullock from Alexander Crombie, Southfield, Stirling, made £2,100 to G Scott, Hawhill, Dalry.

He is an April, 2022-born Limousin cross bred at Cloquhat Farms and was bought for £940 at United Auctions’ Stirling in October.

RESULTS

Bullock born 21/03/22 to 30/02/22 – 1, D McDonald, Tyree, 550kg, £2,000; 2, C Findlay, Pirnhall, 465kg, £1,480; 3 and champion BRB – R Brown, Rockside, 370kg, £1,100. Bullock born 04/04/22 to 07/04/22 – 1, A Crombie, Southfield, 475kg, £2,100; 2, E Black, Norrieston and B Steel, Powblack, 500kg, £1,650; 3 and reserve BRB – D Adam, Hill of Arnmore, 385kg, £960. Heifers born 10/02/22 to 25/02/22 – 1 and reserve champion – L Ross, Greenhead, 465kg, £4,200; 2, H MacKinnoch, Kilkenneth, 475kg; 3, Y Brown, Gaindykehead, 605kg, £1,850. Heifer born 05/03/22 to 27/03/22 – 1 and overall champion – D Logan, Greenhead, 500kg, £3,700; 2, S Taylor, Sauchie Court, 480kg, £1,520; 3, M Brown, Aoradh, 415kg, £1,400. Heifer born 08/04/22 to 11/04/22 – 1, J Graham, Mains of Burnbank, 470kg, £2,000; 2, H MacKinnon, Kilkenneth, 430kg; 3, S Owen, Easterton, 415kg, £980. Heifer born 14/04/22 to 18/05/22 – 1, A Crombie, Southfield, 480kg, £2,20o; 2, D MacDonald, Tyree, 505kg; 3, J Urquhart, Whins of Milton, 470kg, £1,750. Limousin champion – Dexter Logan. Reserve Limousin champion – Logan Ross. Charolais champion and reserve – Dougie McDonald. Best presented calf – Alexander Crombie. Best novice – Emily Black. Best stockperson – Logan Ross. Best weight gain – Dougie McDonald.