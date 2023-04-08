ANM Group shares trading profit of £649,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANM Group shares trading profit of £649,000

ANM Group has published its 2022 accounts ahead of the annual general meeting this month.

By Katrina Macarthur
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. ANM Group post trading profit of £649,000 and returns £590,000 to members Picture shows; Thainstone Centre. Thainstone. Supplied by ANM Group Date; 06/04/2023
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. ANM Group post trading profit of ?649,000 and returns ?590,000 to members Picture shows; Thainstone Centre. Thainstone. Supplied by ANM Group Date; 06/04/2023

Leading producer owned co-operative ANM Group has shared a trading profit of £649,000 for the year to December 31, 2022.

The group, which runs livestock marts at Thainstone and Quoybrae, published its annual report this week before being presented to members at the AGM later this month.

Despite being back on the previous year’s trading surplus of £659,000, the firm reported an increase in core auction operations throughput of 6.7% to £139.7m.

It also revealed that its total value of members’ investment in the group continues to grow to levels of over £7m, stating that £590,000 worth of benefits had been returned to its members.

This has made a 2.75% or £200,000 interest on share capital return to members.

The results have highlighted trading members’ savings of £424,000 in reduced shareholder commission rates, £128,000 saved on interest on the livestock finance service and £38,000 in enhanced interest rates paid through the members investment scheme.

Mike Macaulay, ANM Group’s new chairman said: “These are a very positive set of results which consolidate everything that is positive about our co-operative values and our desire as a group to succeed for our members.

Mike Macaulay, chairman of ANM Group. Thainstone.

“Delivering value for our members is fundamental in our priorities and has been built on 150 years of solid foundations.”

Mr Macaulay said the group’s suite of members benefits delivered meaningful impact for local communities,

This includes the livestock finance scheme which supports 224 farming enterprises across in the north and north-east, financing £6m worth of livestock.

“Our focus on supporting the industry and members we represent has been key to our strategy and these results leave us in no doubt that this strategy is bearing fruit,” he added.

ANM Group’s chief executive Grant Rogerson, said: “Our relentless focus on diversifying and growing our business for our co-operative community is illustrated with an impressive set of results delivering £590,000 worth of benefits to members.

“As a business, we will continue to reward our members’ loyalty. With their continued support, we can ensure we bring them the strongest returns, as we focus on delivering service and value.

Grant Rogerson , ANM chief executive.

“I’m very proud of everything my team has achieved – performing well, strengthening the business, and delivering an excellent set of results for our members.”

Mr Rogerson said it was pleasing to see an increase on the strong throughput of livestock, with values significantly higher.

He also said that the success of the monthly collective and specialist sales continues,
with sales conversion rates consistently over 80%.

However, he did add that 2022 had proved a tough year for the estates division as a result of the combination of fewer rural properties coming to the market and the
shockwaves from the mini-budget on lending and interest rates.

The group’s annual general meeting will take place on Tuesday 18 April at 2pm in the Thainstone Exchange at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie.

All members are welcome to attend.

