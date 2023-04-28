RHASS reports £1.2m loss due to escalated costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RHASS reports £1.2m loss due to escalated costs

The Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) held its AGM this week

By Katrina Macarthur
The Royal Highland Agricultural Society (RHASS) says higher costs have impacted its deficit
The Royal Highland Agricultural Society (RHASS) says higher costs have impacted its deficit

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has reported a deficit of £1.2m in the year to November 2022, on the back of an £800,000 loss in 2021.

Members were told at its AGM this week that its latest set of accounts were ”confident” and that its deficit had grown due to the significant impact of higher costs across the day-t0-day operational activity.

The society also pointed the finger at the escalation in costs associated with staging the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston which had already been impacted greatly by the pandemic.

RHASS reports a £1.2m deficit against £800,000 the previous year

However, overall income recovered to £11m, a rise of £2.8m on the year, with membership revenues increasing to £600,000 and sponsorship contributing £700,000.

Long-term loan repayments resumed in mid-2021 resulting in a reduction of debt to £8.7m (2021:£9.3m) despite interest increases from £143,000 to £299,000 in the year.

Meanwhile, an independent report detailing the Royal Highland Show’s contribution to Edinburgh’s economy was calculated at £39.5m annually – more than Edinburgh’s Hogmanay.

The Highland Centre Limited, RHASS’s wholly-owned trading company, generates income to support RHASS’s charitable remit and returned a higher-than-budgeted profit due to an increased number of high-profile live events, coupled with non-event business including Royal Mail and the NHS vaccination use.

Overall income recovered to £11m, a rise of £2.8m on the year

Total grants awarded totalled £227,664 (2021: 259,362) with over £167,000 in prize money additionally awarded to Royal Highland Show competitors.

RHASS chairman, Jim Warnock said: “The directors knew that this was going to be a difficult year as we returned to normal after Covid-19. However, we are confident that the society’s financial outlook is positive and in line with expectations, with plans to bring the society back to a positive financial footing.

RHASS chairman Jim Warnock

“We would like pay tribute to our members who have remained steadfast in their support throughout the difficult times – it is very much appreciated.”

However, Mr Warnock remained realistic as to what to expect for the next 12 months.

RHASS chairman, Jim Warnock paid tribute to members who have ‘remained steadfast in their support’

He said: “While we are confident that the appeal of the show will remain, and the Royal Highland Centre is on track to continue its upward trajectory, the impact of reduced household income and the increased cost of doing business remains very real.”

Alan Laidlaw, RHASS chief executive added: “The return to normal post-Covid has been taxing due to the challenging economic climate along with much-reduced availability of financial support, which was available through the pandemic.

“We are however heartened by the significant increase in revenue generated by the Royal Highland Centre, which is set to continue into next year.

“We were pleased to host a full Royal Highland Show in 2022 despite the ever-changing Covid-19 landscape, with sold-out days on Friday and Saturday reflecting the continued appeal of the event.

“Looking to 2023 and beyond, we continue to seek to increase income and contain costs to ensure the financial stability of RHASS. This includes exploring new income streams within the charity and the group.”

