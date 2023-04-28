Semi-final with Falkirk ‘could go to wire’ says Scottish Cup-winning Caley Thistle boss John Hughes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Cup-winning Caley Thistle boss John Hughes predicts an open semi-final between ICT and Falkirk – but thinks extra-time might be needed to decide the outcome.

The 58-year-old, who has managed both clubs, guided Inverness to their major trophy success in 2015 – thanks to a 2-1 victory against the Bairns at Hampden.

On Saturday, Inverness – contenders for promotion from the Championship to the Premiership – will battle it out with John McGlynn’s League One play-off pushers for the right to face either holders Rangers or champions-elect Celtic in the June 3 final.

Hughes reckons Falkirk have the potential to take the match the distance and he cannot wait to watch from the stands.

He said: “I think the first 20 minutes will be a little bit nervy. The players need to control their emotions, but then I can see it being a really open game.

“It has the potential to be a cracker and both teams will go for it.

“Inverness have the natural goalscorer in Billy Mckay and, if they can get all their fit players on the pitch, they will fancy their chances.

“At the same time, Falkirk have nothing to lose. John McGlynn is building a team for promotion – and reaching the semi-final is probably a bonus.

“However, Falkirk have earned it, so they will be thinking: ‘why not go and take it’? After beating Ayr United, of the Championship, no one should take them for granted.

“I’ll have to sit on the fence when it comes to who will be the winners – I think it will be a really close game.

“I can see this going right down to the wire. If it went to extra-time, I would not be surprised, but may the best team win.”

Welcome break from league pressure for both teams

All four semi-finalists will get an equal share of the revenue, which will be a welcome boost to the balance books for Inverness and Falkirk.

And while promotion is the name of the game for both clubs, Hughes is sure the players, management and staff will all be desperate to reach the Scottish Cup showpiece.

He added: “Falkirk and Inverness have their sights set on promotion via the play-offs, but trust me, that will be forgotten about on Saturday.

“The clubs will treat this as a welcome break from their respective league campaigns and will each see it as a real opportunity to reach a Scottish Cup final.

“My message to both teams is not to even think about Celtic or Rangers. Just concentrate on who is in front of you.

“It’s great for Scottish football to have Falkirk and Inverness reaching the semi-final. It shows what can be achieved and it shows if you work away and do things right you can get some kind of success.

“I’ve no doubt these two clubs will welcome the revenue gained from reaching this stage. The revenue will be much needed, with the cost of living being as it is.”

Inverness ‘didn’t half take’ cup reprieve after injuries hampered them earlier in campaign

Caley Thistle were granted a reprieve in this season’s Scottish Cup after losing 2-0 to Queen’s Park in the fourth round in January – with their Championship rivals found to have fielded an ineligible player thanks to the eagle-eye of Inverness secretary Fiona McWilliams.

They made the best of their second chance, beating top-flight opponents Livingston 3-0 and Kilmarnock 2-1 to earn the right to face Falkirk this weekend at the national stadium.

On league business, thanks to a strong run of victories of late, Inverness have given themselves a chance of reaching the promotion play-offs, boosted by the return of key players from injury since the new year.

Hughes, 58, said: “I’m delighted Inverness have reached this stage, because they’ve had a lot of injuries which have really hampered their progression in the league.

“They got a wee bit of luck with Queen’s Park being expelled and Inverness being reinstated.

“Inverness got the second chance and they didn’t half take it. They have since knocked out Livingston and Kilmarnock.

“I remember (Killie boss) Derek McInnes said there is not much difference between the top end of the Championship and the bottom part of the Premiership.

“At the same time, there won’t be much difference from the top end of League One to the middle of the Championship.”