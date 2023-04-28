Semi-final with Falkirk ‘could go to wire’ says Scottish Cup-winning Caley Thistle boss John Hughes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Semi-final with Falkirk ‘could go to wire’ says Scottish Cup-winning Caley Thistle boss John Hughes

Falkirk and Inverness will contest Saturday's last-four showdown at Hampden, with Celtic or Rangers waiting in the wings.

By Paul Chalk
Former Inverness manager John Hughes, who guided the club to Scottish Cup glory against Falkirk in 2015.
Former Inverness manager John Hughes, who guided the club to Scottish Cup glory against Falkirk in 2015.

Scottish Cup-winning Caley Thistle boss John Hughes predicts an open semi-final between ICT and Falkirk – but thinks extra-time might be needed to decide the outcome.

The 58-year-old, who has managed both clubs, guided Inverness to their major trophy success in 2015 – thanks to a 2-1 victory against the Bairns at Hampden. 

On Saturday, Inverness – contenders for promotion from the Championship to the Premiership – will battle it out with John McGlynn’s League One play-off pushers for the right to face either holders Rangers or champions-elect Celtic in the June 3 final.

Hughes reckons Falkirk have the potential to take the match the distance and he cannot wait to watch from the stands.

He said: “I think the first 20 minutes will be a little bit nervy. The players need to control their emotions, but then I can see it being a really open game.

“It has the potential to be a cracker and both teams will go for it.

“Inverness have the natural goalscorer in Billy Mckay and, if they can get all their fit players on the pitch, they will fancy their chances.

Main striker Billy Mckay will be a key figure for Caley Thistle against Falkirk. Image: SNS

“At the same time, Falkirk have nothing to lose. John McGlynn is building a team for promotion – and reaching the semi-final is probably a bonus.

“However, Falkirk have earned it, so they will be thinking: ‘why not go and take it’? After beating Ayr United, of the Championship, no one should take them for granted.

“I’ll have to sit on the fence when it comes to who will be the winners – I think it will be a really close game.

“I can see this going right down to the wire. If it went to extra-time, I would not be surprised, but may the best team win.”

Welcome break from league pressure for both teams

All four semi-finalists will get an equal share of the revenue, which will be a welcome boost to the balance books for Inverness and Falkirk.

And while promotion is the name of the game for both clubs, Hughes is sure the players, management and staff will all be desperate to reach the Scottish Cup showpiece.

He added: “Falkirk and Inverness have their sights set on promotion via the play-offs, but trust me, that will be forgotten about on Saturday.

“The clubs will treat this as a welcome break from their respective league campaigns and will each see it as a real opportunity to reach a Scottish Cup final.

“My message to both teams is not to even think about Celtic or Rangers. Just concentrate on who is in front of you.

“It’s great for Scottish football to have Falkirk and Inverness reaching the semi-final. It shows what can be achieved and it shows if you work away and do things right you can get some kind of success.

John Hughes, who can be heard throughout the season on BBC Radio Scotland. Image: SNS

“I’ve no doubt these two clubs will welcome the revenue gained from reaching this stage. The revenue will be much needed, with the cost of living being as it is.”

Inverness ‘didn’t half take’ cup reprieve after injuries hampered them earlier in campaign

Caley Thistle were granted a reprieve in this season’s Scottish Cup after losing 2-0 to Queen’s Park in the fourth round in January – with their Championship rivals found to have fielded an ineligible player thanks to the eagle-eye of Inverness secretary Fiona McWilliams.

They made the best of their second chance, beating top-flight opponents Livingston 3-0 and Kilmarnock 2-1 to earn the right to face Falkirk this weekend at the national stadium.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds following the Scottish Cup victory over Livingston. Image: SNS

On league business, thanks to a strong run of victories of late, Inverness have given themselves a chance of reaching the promotion play-offs, boosted by the return of key players from injury since the new year.

Hughes, 58, said: “I’m delighted Inverness have reached this stage, because they’ve had a lot of injuries which have really hampered their progression in the league.

“They got a wee bit of luck with Queen’s Park being expelled and Inverness being reinstated.

Caley Thistle fans display their ‘Hampden calling’ banner during their team’s quarter-final win against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“Inverness got the second chance and they didn’t half take it. They have since knocked out Livingston and Kilmarnock.

“I remember (Killie boss) Derek McInnes said there is not much difference between the top end of the Championship and the bottom part of the Premiership.

“At the same time, there won’t be much difference from the top end of League One to the middle of the Championship.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds at training ahead of Saturday's semi-final. Image: SNS
Manager Billy Dodds wants 'fairytale' ending to Caley Thistle Scottish Cup journey
Carl Tremarco was a Scottish Cup winner with Inverness in 2015. Image: SNS
Carl Tremarco: 'My Scottish Cup final red card is reminder for Caley Thistle to…
Up to 4,000 Caley Thistle fans are expected to back their team at Hampden this weekend in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk. Image: SNS
Smaller in numbers - but Caley Thistle fans aim to raise roof at Hampden…
Mark Ridgers celebrates after Caley Thistle's 2-1 Scottish Cup win against Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Hampden calling again is a dream come true for Caley Thistle ace Mark Ridgers
Former Caley Thistle defender Ross Tokely. Image: SNS
'No regrets' plea from Ross Tokely as Caley Thistle get set for Falkirk clash…
John Hughes led Caley Thistle to Scottish Cup glory in 2015, beating his old club Falkirk in the final.
John Hughes on breaking Highlanders' hearts with Saturday's Hampden opponents Falkirk, and then leading…
Delighted Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds will lead his side into Scottish Cup semi-final action against Falkirk at Hampden this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds' pride at how Scottish Cup semi-finalists Caley Thistle have salvaged season
Caley Thistle and Dundee played out a 1-1 draw. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fan view: A point gained ahead of Hampden showdown
Inverness are returning to Hampden this weekend, the scene of their Scottish Cup win in 2015.
Paul Chalk: Eyes on the prizes as Caley Thistle remain focused on Falkirk at…
Austin Samuels takes it all in after scoring for Inverness against Dundee. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Hampden hopes rise for Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels after welcome scoring return

Most Read

1
Police remained at the scene into the evening. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
2
Readers react to Waitrose coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
3
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
5
Floral tributes have been laid at a garden in Kirkwall after two teenagers died. Image: Supplied.
Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after ‘tragic deaths’
6
Deborah Millar. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
7
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
8
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
9
Nat Fraser, left, Alan Smith right and searches for missing Arlene Fraser back in 1998 centre. Image: DC Thomson/ Supplied / Northpix
The Arlene Fraser murder: A witness wearing a wire and a lip-reader led to…
10
Lord Provost David Cameron has apologised Councillor Mrs Stewart, Councillor Tissera and "anyone else who feels I have not treated them fairly". Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Analysis: Sorry seems to be the hardest word for Aberdeen’s Lord Provost as sexism…

More from Press and Journal

Invergordon with the Jock Mackay Memorial Cup, which they won against Alness United this season..
Invergordon and Golspie Sutherland relish chance to score North Caledonian Cup triumph
Alasdair Mackenzie who has a problem with sewage at his house. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
'This has ruined us' - sewage flood families demand answers from Scottish Water
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen's sight-saving brain surgery
Peterhead player-interim co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: SNS
Peterhead co-managers have no intention of calling time on their playing careers
Decades on, childhood memories can still prompt tears - of laughter (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Oh, What A Night of memories at Aberdeen's tremendous Tivoli
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 26.10.2022 URN: CR0039066 Updated photos of senior Highland Councillors/committee chairs, plus some new locators of the Highland Council Chamber and Exterior. Picture:Glynis Sinclair Ward: 17 Culloden and Ardersier Party: Scottish National Party Pictures by JASON HEDGES
'We could rent every vacant house six times over' - Highland Council agrees new…
Traffic is expected to be heavier over the bank holiday weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Bank holiday roads: Motorists urged to drive with extra care
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Pics for file Picture shows; Martin Gilbert, co-founder and retired chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management. Don't know. Supplied by James Thorneley, on behalf of Martin Gilbert Date; Unknown; 7d6565f1-128f-4fc7-a225-46feaa7bcc04 ABERDEEN BUSINESSMAN MARTIN GILBERT JANUARY 2021
Martin Gilbert: Retaining fossil fuels doesn’t mean continuing to pollute the environment
The Hermes players celebrate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Junior football: Hermes set sights on reaching Quest Engineering Cup final
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Malgorzata Rzeznik appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Woman seen driving 'exceptionally slow' was more than four times drink-drive limit

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]