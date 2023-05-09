Fendt debut coming to Royal Highland Show

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fendt enthusiasts will be able to get the first look at the brand’s new Corus 500 straw walker combine harvester when it makes its debut launch at the Royal Highland Show in June.

The four-day event will be the first in the UK to have it on display along with the latest 728 Vario Gen 7 tractor.

Richard Miller of Fendt, said: “Scotland has always been an important market for our combines so it is fitting that the first opportunity for operators to see the new model will be at this year’s Royal Highland Show.”

The entry level model sits in the up to 260 horsepower segment and the range includes nine five-straw walker models with working widths up to 7.6 metres.

It offers power outputs of 185-260 horsepower from a four or six cylinder, with all models benefitting from a new electro-hydrostatic drive.

The new machines feature an ergonomic joystick connected to the armrest, panoramic windscreen, and an onboard computer with two optional cameras for an improved view.

“We are looking forward to welcoming customers old and new to see this machine and many others on our stand,” added Mr Miller.

Further tractors, including the latest 900 and 300 Vario will also be on the stand to demonstrate Fendt’s strength in depth.

“The new Gen 7 700 series tractors are available for pre-order and demand is already proving encouraging,” said Mr Miller.

“We are excited to bring the 728 Vario to Scotland to offer operators a chance to see it first-hand and speak to our product specialists about how it can drive efficiencies on their farm.”

The Royal Highland Show takes place at Ingliston from Thursday 22 to Sunday 25 June.