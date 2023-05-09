Richard Wright: EU farm chief spells out his top priorities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Richard Wright: EU farm chief spells out his top priorities

The latest column from Richard Wright

By Katrina Macarthur
Food security is at the forefront of the farm commissioner’s agenda.
Food security is at the forefront of the farm commissioner’s agenda.

The EU farm commissioner, Janusz Wojiechowski, has used a state of the union speech to set out the four cornerstones of EU priorities in farming and food.

He said the most important is food security, followed by stability, sustainability and solidarity. He said the fact that Europe had a secure supply of high quality food was thanks to the work of farmers.

He said this had been tested by Covid and the war in Ukraine, but that farmers had met all those challenges. He stressed that other countries did not enjoy that level of food security and committed the EU, as a major exporter, to being part of the solution. On stability he said this depended on stemming the exodus of farmers, claiming the answer remains targeted income stability through the CAP.

Janusz Wojiechowski: Farmers in the front line against climate change

On sustainability Wojiechowski said farmers were in the front line in the battle against climate change, citing last year’s drought as an example. He committed the EU to greater action, with the CAP an instrument to deliver change.

On solidarity he said the EU would be a key partner in the challenge to feed a global population set to hit ten billion by 2050. In his conclusions Wojiechowski said society depended on food security which in turn depends on farmers; he added that farmers depended on the environment and that ultimately, with a growing world population, we all depend on each other.

The EU has finalised a 100 million euro package to keep five member states on board with its policy of allowing Ukraine easy access to the single market. It has also agreed some short term technical changes to market regulations in these five countries for some commodities from Ukraine.

The countries – Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia – had claimed a surge in imports threatened market structures and farm viability. The deal to directly support farmers came with a warning that member states must make sacrifices as part of the wider battle against Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The trade body representing European oil crushers has criticised any moves to protect these counties that potentially undermine the EU single market and send negative signals to Ukrainian farmers managing to produce crops in a war zone.

The European Commission has approved, under state aid rules, two Dutch schemes with a total budget of around £1.3 billion to reduce nitrogen levels in nature conservation areas.

Green Deal programme

The Commission says the measures will contribute to the objectives of its Green Deal programme. The Dutch schemes, LBV and LBV plus, will compensate farmers for the voluntary ending of livestock production on sensitive sites where excess nitrogen is a problem.

The aim is to stop this getting worse and in the longer term some reversal of damage. The schemes will be in place until 2028 and are open to small and medium sized farmers. Aid is conditional on areas having an established nitrate problem.

Meanwhile, the EU and Norway have signed a new green deal to cooperate in wide range of areas. Like the UK, Norway is not an EU member state, but as a member of the European Economic Area it has full access to the EU single market – a position that will be strengthened by this new agreement.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jordan and Karina Reid with their sons Kayden and Jayden in front of the Rangers crest which takes pride of place in their driveway. Image: Duncan Brown
Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway
5
2
Kessock Bridge closed due to incident. Image: Shutterstock.
Kessock Bridge reopened following police incident
3
Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch premier league match agaist RKC Waalwijk. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he aims to complete squad rebuild early in the…
4
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0033223 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Chris Tonner Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 20-01-2022. /. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 20/01/2022
Former chef turned Class A drug dealer could get another chance to address addiction
5
Karen Scaife pictured at Aberdeen University last month, and, inset, with husband Ross. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘Never, ever did I think he was unwell’: Wife of Ross Scaife speaks out…
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Oban Lesbian Weekend organiser Maz Gordon, left, and two Italian attendees (both named Nikki) at last year's event.
Move over, Brighton! Is Oban becoming the new centre of lesbian culture?
8
Traffic heading south on South Anderson Drive towards the Bridge of Dee on Tuesday morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Motorists facing major delays in Aberdeen as King George VI bridge works continue
9
Aberdeen's inshore lifeboat was called to the scene after the body was spotted on the cliffs.
Investigation launched after body of man recovered from Cove Bay
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]