Stirling Bull Sales: Keith herds lead the way in the Limousins

Two Limousin herds from Keith led the way at the breed’s show held at Stirling Bull Sales on Sunday afternoon.

The show, judged by Henry Fieldson of the Fieldson herd at Corrignham, Gainsborough, Lincolshire, was won by November, 2021-born bull Corsairtly Solitaire.

Exhibited by the Davidson family – Richard, Kathleen, Richard and Rachael – who run the 100-cow herd at Corsairtly, he is by the £10,400 Deerpark Pluto, a son of Plumtree Fantastic, out of an Ampertaine Elgin daughter.

The dam is Corsairtly Onyx, which is by Dyke Luke.

Taking the reserve overall was Anside Santa, from Stephen and Denise Irvine, along with son Martin, and his wife Melissa from Braehead, Drummuir.

He is by Anside Orton, which has bred bulls to 12,000gns at Stirling in October 2022.

The dam is Anside Owena, which goes to back to Larkhill Didi, the dam of Anside Oden, which sired the October 2022 overall champion, 13,000gns Anside Supra, and the 14,000gns Anside Samson in February.

The sale of Limousin bulls takes place after the sale of Simmentals which commences at 11.45am.