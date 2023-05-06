Breeding cattle in demand at Thainstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Breeding cattle in demand at Thainstone

The 160 outfits average £3,137.27, an increase of £821 more on the year.

By Katrina Macarthur
Steven Eddie of sponsors East Coast Viners with John Morrison from Fairburn, Banff.
Steven Eddie of sponsors East Coast Viners with John Morrison from Fairburn, Banff.

Record-breaking deadweight and store cattle prices reflected in the breeding ring at Thainstone this week with the first sale of heifers with calves at foot averaging £821 more on the year.

The annual show and sale, judged by William Moir from Home Farm Cairness, Fraserburgh, saw 160 outfits average £3,137.27, with both the champion and reserve lots selling for £4,000 to the judge.

Winning the champion prize was a British Blue cross heifer with a heifer calf at foot from John and Keith Morrison, Fairburn, Longmanhill, Banff.

The brothers, who have been selling at this sale for a number of years, purchased the heifer from David Barclay, Tullo of Garvock, Laurencekirk, while the calf is by the AI sire, Tomschoice Jet.

In reserve, was a Limousin cross heifer with bull calf from Craig and Katreen Malone, Pitcairn, Cardenden, Fife.

The Gordon family from Lost Farm, Strathdon, won the British Simmental Cattle Society for the best sired Simmental heifer and calf, which later sold for £3,700.

Out with the prize list, top price was £3,950 for a Limousin cross heifer with heifer calf from Alastair Prentice, The Bungalow, New Noth, Gartly.

On the same day, 138 bulling heifers met an equally strong demand and levelled at 351p per kg.

They topped at £2,600 for a pair of 19-month-old Simmentals from Colin and Robert Manson, Brodieshill, Alves.

The sale of pedigree bulls topped at 6,000gns for a Limousin from Albert and George Howie, Knock, Mintlaw, to HP Sleigh and Son, St John Wells, Fyvie, while the same buyer paid 4,200gns for a Limousin from Jim and Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn, Huntly.

Farquharson Farms, Darley, Turriff, paid 5480gns for a Charolais from Charlie McCombie, Auchincrieve, Rothiemay, with another from the same home realising 5,000gns to John Strathdee and Sons, Langlandburn, Buckie.

A Charolais from Neil and Stuart Barclay, Harestone, made 5,000gns to Anderson, Sootiewells, Laurencekirk.

Two Aberdeen-Angus sold for 4,000gns, including one from Perkhill Estate, Lumphanan, to Messrs Glass, Deecastle Farm, Aboyne, and another from Wendy Willox, Gordonston, Clatt., to W&D Keillor, Cowford, Blairs, Aberdeen.

PRIZE LIST

(Judge: William Moir, Home Farm Cairness, Fraserburgh)

Simmental sired heifer with male calf – 1, C&G Gordon, Lost Farm, Strathdon, £3,700; 2, C&G Gordon, Lost Farm, £3,500; 3, A Prentice, The Bungalow, New Noth, Gartly, £3,600. Simmental sired heifer with female calf – 1, C Malone, Pitcairn, Cardenden, £3,500; 2, WJ Morrison, Fairburn, Longmanhill, £3,450; 3, C Malone, Pitcairn, £3,750. Limousin sired heifer with male calf – 1 and reserve champion, C Malone, Pitcairn, £4,000; 2, WJ Morrison, Fairburn, £3,650; 3, PJ & I Stuart, Ledmacoy, £3,600.  Limousin sired heifer with female calf – 1, WJ Morrison, Fairburn, £3,750; 2, A Prentice The Bungalow New Noth,  £3,950; 3, A Prentice, The Bungalow, New Noth, £3,300. British Blue sired heifer with male calf – 1, WJ Morrison, Fairburn, £3,650; 2, A Prentice, The Bungalow, New Noth, £3.350; 3, PJ & I Stuart, Ledmacoy, £3,400. British Blue sired heifer with female calf – 1 and champion, WJ Morrison, Fairburn, £4,000; 2, WJ Morrison, Fairburn, £3,200.  Any other breed sired heifer with male calf – 1, C&G Gordon, Lost Farm, £3,400. Any other breed sired heifer with heifer calf – 1,  I&M Keith, Auchtygall, Peterhead, £3,450; 2, C&G Gordon, Lost Farm, £3,500; 3, C&G Gordon, Lost, £3,600.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close