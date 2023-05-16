Charolais breed peaks at 15,000gns in Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Charolais breed peaks at 15,000gns in Carlisle

Caylers Spencer from David and Louise Barker led the trade

By Katrina Macarthur
Caylers Spencer topped the trade at 15,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photograhy
Caylers Spencer topped the trade at 15,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photograhy

Charolais bulls peaked at 15,000gns in Carlisle and saw the 48 sold cash in to average £6,075.78.

David and Louise Barker of the Caylers herd in Hertfordshire led the way with Caylers Spencer, a December 2021 born son of Glenericht Pogba.

He is out the Rosanna Jupiter sired, Caylers Neeve, and sold to Messrs Roberts & Jones, Welshpool.

Neil and Mark Wattie from Mains of Tonley, Alford, paid 12,000gns for Trossacs Superman, from Robbie McNeill, Doune, Perthshire.

First in the pre-sale show judged by Avril Aitken from Methven, Perth, he is a December 2021 son of Thrunton Equity, out of Formakin Opal.

The intermediate champion, Goldies Scorpio, from Hamish Goldie, South Bowerhouses, Dumfries, sold for 10,000gns to Major David Walter’s Balthayock herd, Perth.

He is by Elrick Officer, out of the Goldies Formidable dam, Goldies Lora.

Messrs Mitchell, Auchterarder, purchased the reserve intermediate champion for 10,000gns.

This was Tweeddale Snowman, a November 2021 born son of Goldies Jasper, from Jonanthan Watson, Bowsden Moor, Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Michelle Hanson and her partner Darren Irvine, from Upper Drakemyres, Keith, received 10,000gns for first prize winner Silvermere Tsar.

He is a January 2022 born son of Balbithan Napoleon, out of Silvermere Nectar.

The Barclay family’s Harestone herd from Insch topped at 9,000gns for Harestone Sniper, by Goldies Oasis.

First in the show, he is out of an Inverlochy Ferdie dam and sold to Messrs Whyte, Innisbush, Northern Ireland.

The same home received 7,000gns for Harestone Sirloin, by Harestone Jacquard, which sold to Messrs Baillie, Kirkcowan, Newton Stewart.

Newhouse Tango from the Adam family, Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar, made 7,500gns to Messrs Logan, Girvan, Ayrshire.

He is by Ballinlare Phantom.

The reserve senior champion, Elgin Simon, from the Milne family at Kennieshillock, Lhanbryde, sold for 7,o00gns to Messrs Cleasby, Temple Sowerby, Penrith.

This one is by Westcarse Houdini.

Elgin Squire made 6,000gns to Messrs Barr, Crocketford, Dumfries.

Meanwhile, Innes and Sons, Huntly, paid 6,000gns for Balthayock Scallywag from Major David Walter.

British Blonde bulls topped at 12,000gns for the supreme champion, Hallfield Scotty, from P Weightman and Sons, Co Durham, when sold to Messrs Mitchell, Penrith.

