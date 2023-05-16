Charolais breed peaks at 15,000gns in Carlisle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charolais bulls peaked at 15,000gns in Carlisle and saw the 48 sold cash in to average £6,075.78.

David and Louise Barker of the Caylers herd in Hertfordshire led the way with Caylers Spencer, a December 2021 born son of Glenericht Pogba.

He is out the Rosanna Jupiter sired, Caylers Neeve, and sold to Messrs Roberts & Jones, Welshpool.

Neil and Mark Wattie from Mains of Tonley, Alford, paid 12,000gns for Trossacs Superman, from Robbie McNeill, Doune, Perthshire.

First in the pre-sale show judged by Avril Aitken from Methven, Perth, he is a December 2021 son of Thrunton Equity, out of Formakin Opal.

The intermediate champion, Goldies Scorpio, from Hamish Goldie, South Bowerhouses, Dumfries, sold for 10,000gns to Major David Walter’s Balthayock herd, Perth.

He is by Elrick Officer, out of the Goldies Formidable dam, Goldies Lora.

Messrs Mitchell, Auchterarder, purchased the reserve intermediate champion for 10,000gns.

This was Tweeddale Snowman, a November 2021 born son of Goldies Jasper, from Jonanthan Watson, Bowsden Moor, Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Michelle Hanson and her partner Darren Irvine, from Upper Drakemyres, Keith, received 10,000gns for first prize winner Silvermere Tsar.

He is a January 2022 born son of Balbithan Napoleon, out of Silvermere Nectar.

The Barclay family’s Harestone herd from Insch topped at 9,000gns for Harestone Sniper, by Goldies Oasis.

First in the show, he is out of an Inverlochy Ferdie dam and sold to Messrs Whyte, Innisbush, Northern Ireland.

The same home received 7,000gns for Harestone Sirloin, by Harestone Jacquard, which sold to Messrs Baillie, Kirkcowan, Newton Stewart.

Newhouse Tango from the Adam family, Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar, made 7,500gns to Messrs Logan, Girvan, Ayrshire.

He is by Ballinlare Phantom.

The reserve senior champion, Elgin Simon, from the Milne family at Kennieshillock, Lhanbryde, sold for 7,o00gns to Messrs Cleasby, Temple Sowerby, Penrith.

This one is by Westcarse Houdini.

Elgin Squire made 6,000gns to Messrs Barr, Crocketford, Dumfries.

Meanwhile, Innes and Sons, Huntly, paid 6,000gns for Balthayock Scallywag from Major David Walter.

British Blonde bulls topped at 12,000gns for the supreme champion, Hallfield Scotty, from P Weightman and Sons, Co Durham, when sold to Messrs Mitchell, Penrith.