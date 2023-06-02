Firm start to new season lambs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Firm start to new season lambs

Trade for new season lambs during May was up about 10% on the year and around 25% on the five-year average.

By Katrina Macarthur
Prices for new season lambs have been making around 350p per kg liveweight in mid-May,
Prices for new season lambs have been making around 350p per kg liveweight in mid-May,

New season lamb prices have made a firm start to the season as lambs have been slow to reach markets and abattoirs, according to the latest market commentary from Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

Throughout Scottish marts, prices for new season lambs have been making around 350p per kg liveweight in mid-May, which is up about 10% on the year and around 25% on the five-year average.

Meanwhile, GB deadweight prices reported by AHDB traded at 727 per kg kg dwt for R3L grades in the second week of May.

Recent data showed that the number of new season lambs traded in the UK in the four weeks to May 10 fell by nearly 25% compared to the same period in 2022.

Hogg availability has fallen back from its peak at Ramadan and Easter, limiting the total number of prime sheep on the market.

Iain Macdonald, market intelligence manager at QMS said prices for lambs saw a strong uplift through March and the first half of April, trading back towards the highs of spring 2021, supported by seasonal demand from Ramadan and Easter.

“While lamb remained an expensive protein, on average, it is possible that it was viewed as a seasonal treat, supporting demand at Christmas and Easter,” said Mr Macdonald.

“Cool spring weather may also have helped sales over the Easter period, with leg roasts the most popular cut at this time of year.

“Through April and into May, prices paid for GB lamb carcases at Rungis market in Paris have held firm, suggesting that export demand remains robust.”

Iain Macdonald, market intelligence manager for QMS.

Mr Macdonald said that New Zealand’s export sales to the UK had been sluggish in the run up to Easter, with its processors targeting the EU, US and China ahead of the UK.

“HMRC figures show volumes arriving from New Zealand contracted by 29% from a year earlier in the January to March period,” he added.

“In addition, imports from Australia nearly halved, and the decline from the Irish Republic was 29%.”

Turning focus back to the outlook for the new season lambs, evidence has pointed to the slow arrival of new season lambs south of the border being a reflection of poor ewe condition in autumn 2022 due to the drought and high feed costs.

In Scotland, the slow arrival of 2023 lambs could reflect the impact of a cool spring on grass growth, with the potential for availability to catch up quickly following some warmer weather in May.

“It is very early to be making an assessment of numbers coming forward at markets in Scotland given the generally later marketing pattern compared to England and Wales,” said Mr Macdonald.

“If we look to the December Sheep and Goat Inventory results for Scotland, the female breeding flock did continue to show a slight downwards trend, falling by 0.7% year-on-year.  This suggests that an increased lambing rate would be required to deliver the same number of lambs as in 2022.

“With Islamic festivals moving forward in the calendar each year, Eid al-Adha celebrations are set to begin on June 28 this year. Given that June is when seasonal supplies are around their lowest of the year, the slow arrival of lambs this season could result in a very tight market in mid-to-late June.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Rose Nash is a rural surveyor with Galbraith.
Scottish beef event returns with sustainability to the fore
The three main challenges that can hold back growth rate at this stage are feed quality and quantity, gut worms and trace elements.
Overcoming the challenges which hold back lamb growth
The new plant is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.
Yara set to build new global plant
It's likely that UK farmers will suffer as more Australian and New Zealand produce becomes available.
'Damaging' southern hemisphere trade deals go live
ear tag problems
New survey to record livestock ear tag experiences
The impact of forestry is in focus at EU.
Richard Wright: MSPs appose 'green' move to curb farming
LG Redwald has shown consistently high yield potential in both internal and external trials across regions and difficult growing seasons.
LG Redwald sets a new standard for high yielding wheats
Pandemic puppy owners were more likely to be first-time dog owners that may be unaware of the risk to livestock from dogs says NSA.
'Pandemic puppies' result of increased sheep worrying cases
The vertical farm tower was built to grow alternative crops throughout the year and secure income year-round for the farm.
Aberdeenshire farm grows upwards to fill a fallow time of year 
A North East MSP wants to massively reform land ownership. Image: Shutterstock.
North-east MSP's bid for crackdown on land owners - here’s how it could work