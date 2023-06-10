East Coast Viners: Maximising herd performance after a late spring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

East Coast Viners: Maximising herd performance after a late spring

Joanne Hay discusses management and nutrition for beef suckler herds.

By Joanne Hay, East Coast Viners Animal Nutrition
Insufficient minerals can result in losses in herd performance as well as clinical deficiencies.
Insufficient minerals can result in losses in herd performance as well as clinical deficiencies.

It’s been a late spring as a result of some very changeable weather the past few months.

At last, we’re starting to see stock turned out to grass, albeit a little later than usual.

With the increasing temperatures grass growth is starting to come away now, but it’s important to remember that the nutrients available can vary greatly.

These nutrients fluctuate as the mineral content in soils differ across Scotland depending on the area and soil type.

Insufficient minerals can result in losses in herd performance as well as clinical deficiencies, both of which will reduce overall profitability.

Traditionally, many beef and suckler farms will look to mineral supplements throughout summer grazing to ensure these nutrients are supplied and nutritional needs are met.

Providing access to minerals through “free-access” buckets helps to balance any deficiencies in grazing. Calcium, Magnesium and Copper, along with Selenium and Vitamin E are the most commonly deficient in cattle throughout Scotland.

Subclinical deficiencies of these are often exhibited through reduced pregnancy rates, retained placentas, hoof issues, rough/discoloured hair coats and poor calf performance.

Looking for a supplement which will balance your forage and provide the correct levels of vitamins and minerals will boost overall herd health and fertility.

Calcium is essential for normal bone growth in young cattle, reducing any risk of stunted growth and development.

In older calving cows a Calcium deficiency can result in Milk Fever (Hypocalcaemia) due to the blood calcium concentration being too low.

Providing suckler cows with a good source of Calcium can also maximise fertility. Magnesium is vital to reduce the risk of Grass Staggers, caused by magnesium deficiency.

Joanne Hay of East Coast Viners.

The flush of new grass growth at both this time of year, and in early autumn, can increase this risk as any new growth is often low in Magnesium. Supplementing Magnesium at turn-out will help cattle adjust from forage-based rations onto lush grazing, reducing any growth checks or health damage.

Copper deficiency can dramatically impact growth rates in both growing and finishing cattle.

Low levels can also lead to a thin, sparse, discoloured hair coat, as well as lameness and diarrhoea in both young and old cattle.

A deficiency can also impact herd fertility as low copper can reduce oestrus behaviour and ovulation, particularly in heifers.

Selenium and Vitamin E are important for both growth and performance. These play a key complimentary role in protecting cells from damage in youngstock. If deficient this can result in weak or damaged muscles impacting growth, especially after increased exercise at turn-out.

Herd performance is also affected by Selenium and Vitamin E. They are both important in improving conception rates and boosting the chances of embryo survival, increasing overall herd fertility.

High levels in supplementation will boost cattle health through an improved immune system and is vital for improving survival rates and vigour of new-born calves.

Many farms across Scotland will have ground which is naturally low in some vital minerals or trace elements, and mineral supplementation will be key to improving herd performance throughout the summer and, in turn, increasing overall profitability.

Taking both soil and grass samples to test for these levels can help determine which supplements are needed to best balance grazing.

At East Coast Viners, we have a wide range of mineral supplements, in both molassed bucket and powder form, which are designed to suit a variety of grazing systems, or bespoke minerals can be made, if required, in order to help you balance any major deficiencies at grass.

We’ll be out and about at the shows over the next few weeks, so if you have any areas you are looking to improve or are curious about different ways of boosting productivity, make sure you drop into the stand to see us.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

The Local Shows Development Fund has been divided up between a number of local shows across Scotland.
RHASS rolls out £30,000 grant for grassroot agricultural shows
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. Member owned co-operative, ANM Group has chosen Aberdeenshire North Foodbank as their charity of the year. Picture shows; Left to right, Shona Singer from Aberdeenshire North Foodbank with Katie McRobbie from ANM Group.. ANM Group. Supplied by ANM Group Date; 07/06/2023
ANM Group set to feed 2,000 people in time for Christmas
NFU Scotland (NFUS) has requested that the £65.5 million of precious funding is better targeted and is refocussed on activity.
'Fairer system' required for LFASS payments
Welsh breeders Gerallt and Kerry Jones with their Snowdonia Halo at last year's Blacknose Beauties event.
Countdown on for Valais Blacknose event
When planning for the future, Scottish farmers need to consider all the potential uses that their land may have.
Jane Craigie: In a policy vacuum, looking with fresh eyes is a must
Mr Ewing said he understood the frustration of farmers concerned about the lack of clarity on post-2025 funding.
Fergus Ewing backs Scottish farmers on subsidy delay
Undo is working on crushed basalt spreading.
Hill farm becomes hi-tech climate hub
It is estimated that almost two-thirds of Scotland’s land is at high risk of cobalt deficiency,
Emergency authorisation for cobalt in place from July 15 to July 2026
CARBON SINK: John Muir Trust volunteers work on peat bog restoration at Glen Nevis.
Rival parties bogged down in peatlands
A trip to Farm Stop in Portlethen gave the whole family memories to last a lifetime. Image: Sabina Nowotny
Goats on my back, chickens on my head — Farm Stop in Portlethen is…