Stornoway endurance cyclist competes in first race after hit-and-run

Christina Mackenzie had to learn to walk again after suffering a fractured pelvis in the crash.

By Michelle Henderson
Christina Mackenzie stands behind her bike dressed in black and purple as she prepares for her next race.
The 45-year-old will now go onto compete in the UCI Cycling World Championships road race in Perth on the Augst.4. Image: Cruse Scotland.

Scottish cyclist Christina Mackenzie has competed in her first endurance race – almost nine months after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run.

The 45-year-old, originally from Lewis, was on a training ride when she was hit by a car on approach to Kippen roundabout in Stirlingshire.

She was preparing to compete in both the women’s veterans’ national championships and Tour of the Trossachs when the incident happened last September.

Ms Mackenzie, who now lives in Stirling, underwent surgery for a fractured pelvis and had to learn to walk again.

Almost nine months on from the ordeal, Ms Mackenzie found the confidence to compete in her first race.

Christina Mackenzie: ‘It was great to be able to enjoy cycling again’

Ms Mackenzie joined scores of cyclists to compete in the Tour of Cambridgeshire time trial and road race, crossing the line in fourth place in her age category and 12th female overall.

To her delight and surprise, she qualified for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Perth in August.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of images from the event, she said it was “great” to get back to doing what she loves.

She wrote: “It’s been nine months since my last race. At the weekend I headed down to Peterborough to compete in the Tour of Cambridgeshire time trial and road race.

“It was great to be able to enjoy cycling again with friends and get back on a start line. It was an added bonus to qualify for the UCI Cycling World Championships road race in Perth on August 4.”

Ms Mackenzie currently holds the record for the fastest woman to cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groats. She completed the 839-mile long journey in 2021 in 51 hours, five minutes and 27 seconds.

Finding the strength to get back on the bike

Speaking to the BBC, she explained how tough it has been building her confidence back up following the crash.

She said: “It was pretty amazing.

“My goal after rehabilitation was to get to the International Island Games in Guernsey next month and compete for the Western Isles.

“It has been tough work at times to get fit and have the confidence to get back on the bike and cycle on the same road where it happened.”

Police inquiries remain ongoing

The hit-and-run happened on the B822 near Kippen, on September 27.

Ms Mackenzie was assessed by paramedics before being rushed to Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert for treatment.

Police launched an investigation into the incident, calling on anyone with information or dashcam footage to assist them.

Despite their appeal, the driver has never been caught.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2444 of Tuesday, September 27.

