Stirling Show: Limousin heifer tops the lot

Increased entries in virtually all sections coupled with glorious summer sunshine ensured a wonderful day out for all at Stirling Agricultural Show, where Grahams Ruth, a Limousin heifer from local breeders Robert and Jean Graham, bagged the event’s first supreme overall champion of champions.

Judge Jim Warnock, chairman of the Royal Highland Agricultural Society, was most impressed by inter-breed champions in front of him, and particularly, the supreme beef winner, the three-year-old polled Limousin heifer brought out by Stewart and Lynsey Bett.

No stranger to the top awards, Grahams Ruth, a daughter of Claragh Franco out of French cow, Gigue, scooped the same title at Drymen and landed the inter-breed honours at Gargunnock.

Mr Warnock found his reserve supreme in the heavy horse champion, James Paterson’s Clydesdale, Greenknowes First Ambition, a yearling colt from Boreland, Glendevon that was first at Drymen and second at West Fife. He is by Doura Aird Ambition and bred from the Irish mare, McFin First Lady

The event, staged for the second time at Gogar Mains Farm, beneath the dramatic Ochil Hills, saw a bumper line-up of sheep and cattle for inter-breed judges, Hazel and Robert McNee, respectively.

Robert had a difficult task sorting out a quality line-up beef champions which included the winner from a massive Highland cattle section.

However, he had no hesitation in plumping for the any other breed champion as his runner-up. This was the Salers cow Bacardi Matilda, from Adam and Roy Crockett, Deanfoot, and her April-born bull calf, another top show winning outfit that landed the inter-breed beef honours at Northumberland Show, last month.

Richard Hassell and Rachel Wyllie of Brailes Livestock, had another good day too, winning the both the Aberdeen Angus and Charolais cattle champions. The duo, whose livestock is attended to by Richard and Carol Rettie, also scooped the inter-breed beef pairs with the Charolais heifers, Gower Sequin and Skysea Serenade.

No fewer than 14 champion winners were forward for the supreme sheep championship which saw the red, white and blue sash presented to the lead Blue Texel, a gimmer from young Cameron Cormack, Oxnam Neuk, Jedburgh. His winning entry which was bought privately as a ewe lamb from the Trisant flock after seeing her at the Great Yorkshire Show, is by Matts Escobar and out of Matts Felicia.

Hazel found her reserve in the Scotch Mule champion from Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth – a ewe lamb by a Firth sire bought at Kelso, last year.

Aberdeen-Angus – Champion – Richard Hassell and Rachel Wyllie, Brailes Livestock, with the Fife Show champion, Weeton Blackbird, a four-year-old cow by Rawburn Boss Hogg out of Blelack Blackbird. She was brought out by Richard and Carol Rettie and was shown with heifer calf at foot by Tonley Ranaldo, the junior male champion at last year’s Royal Highland Show. Reserve – Caroline Orr, Halbeath, Dunfermline with Kingholm Mister Asset, a 22-month-old son of Ribble Egma, out of Kingholm Miss Annie. First at West Fife Show, he was purchased at Stirling Bull Sales in February for 8000gns.

Charolais – Champion – Richard Hassell and Rachel Wyllie, Brailes Livestock with Basset Orange, a five-year-old cow bought privately from Jean Atkinson, by Whitecliffe Lacroix out of Bassett Jamaica. She was shown with January-born bull calf at foot by Westcarse Houdini, which makes him a full brother to the 9000gns bull sold last year Reserve at Fife and West Fife. Reserve from the same home was the inter-breed beef champion from West Fife, Gower Sequin, a September 2021-born heifer bought privately as a calf from her breeders in Wales. She is by the French sire Hatenon, out of Gower Insignia, a Goldies Eddie daughter and was also champion at Fife. Sequin and her herd mate Skysea Serenade, a two-year-old heifer by Foxacre Memnon, won the inter-breed beef pairs for the Brailes Livestock.

Limousin – Champion, inter-breed beef and overall champion of champions, R and J Graham, Airthrey Kerse, Bridge of Allan, with Grahams Ruth, a daughter of Claragh Franco, out of the French cow, Gigue. She was brought out by Stewart and Lynsey Bett and was inter-breed champion at Gargunnock and champion of champions at Drymen when shown with her October-born heifer calf at foot. Reserve – R and J Graham with Grahams Scarlet, a two-year-old heifer by Gunnerfleet Lion that was reserve here last year and junior champion at the Grand Prix. She was first at Drymen last year and is out of Ironstone Dumandy.

Beef Shorthorn – Champion – Richard and Carol Rettie, Dyke Farm, Slamannan, with Aberdona Rock Candy, a two-year-old heifer by Tamhorn Glen out of Aberdona Malteser. Champion at Fife Show and last year’s Stars of the Future. Reserve – T McMillan, Eskechraggan, Bute, with the yearling heifer, Eskechraggan Sara, a previously unshown daughter of Millerston Kasper out of Ballylinney Zara, brought out by the Retties.

British Blue – Champion – Kevin and Sonya Fletcher, Coul Estate, Laggan, with Solway View Ria, the 30,000gns female purchased from Kevin Watret at the breed sale at Carlisle last month. This 19-month-old brought out by stockman Alan MacDiarmid, is by Dodou De St Renacle and out of Solway View Milly. Reserve – A and CS Comrie, Stonebyres Mains, Lanark, with the yearling bull, Stonebyres Samson, by the home-bred stockbull, Stonebyres Ninja, a Luke Royal Kracker son. Second at Lesmahagow, he is bred from Stonebyres Gem.

Simmental – Champion – R McCulloch, Overhill House, Armadale, with Overhill House Neo, a 14-month-old bull and one of the first sons of the 26,000gns Pistyll Kingsman, out of the Irish cow, Seepa Daffodil, a Hillcrest Jerome daughter. She was brought out by stockman Scott Gilmore with assistance of Brian Wills. Reserve – R McCulloch with Overhill House Neve, a similarly aged heifer by Mavesey Klansman, out of Woodhall Inkberry, an Islavale Frontier-sired cow.

Hereford – Champion – George and Sophie Harvey, Balfron Station, Balfron, with Harveybros 1 Willy The Womaniser, a 15-month-old bull by Wirruna Matty out of Sophie’s 21st birthday present heifer, Harveybros Crucus N1. Champion at Drymen and Gargunnock. Sole entry.

Highland – Champion – Dexter and Carolyn Logan, Greenhead, Alva, with Arin 2 of Blairlogan, a two-year-old heifer by Aonghas of Hyndford, out of Arin of Culfoich, a show heifer in 2019 bought at Oban. Reserve – D McNaughton, Kelty, with the three-year-old heifer, Ailsa.

Commercial cattle – Champion – Stewart and Lynsey Bett, Boquhan Home Farm, Kippen, with Phoenix, a 15-month-old Limousin cross heifer that was champion at Drymen, reserve inter-breed beef at Gargunnock and won several

calf shows, last year. She was bought at the Thainstone Spectacular from Balfour Baillie, Orkney and is by Redriver Powerful, out of a British Blue cross Limousin cow. Reserve – Allan and Susan Campbell, Crawlaw, Galston, with Coco, a British Blue cross yearling heifer bred by Kevin Watret and bought last year at the Welsh Winter Fair. She is by Nutcracker, out of Solway View Cream and stood overall cattle champion at Newmilns and reserve at Kilmaurs.

Any other breed cattle – Champion – Adam and Roy Crockett, Deanfoot, with the Salers show cow, Bacardi Matilda, the inter-breed beef champion at Northumberland Show. A daughter of Seawell Kitemark, she is out of Bacardi Keisha and was shown with April-born bull calf at foot by Seawell Nitro. Reserve – A and R Crockett with the two-year-old Salers heifer, Bacardi Raquel, a daughter of the champion and sired by Seawell Nitro.

Blackface – Champion – Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth, with a rough ewe hogg by Allanfauld Kingsman, a £13,000 shearling ram sold to Hartside last year, out of a ewe by a £32,000 Dalchirla, and reserve with a one-crop ewe by the 30,000gns McCurdy ram bought at Ballymena, out of a ewe by a £32,000 Midlock.

Bluefaced Leicester – Champion – Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld, with a gimmer by a P1 Blarnavaid bought at Hawes, out of a ewe by a K1 Carry House, on her first outing and reserve with a tup lamb that was champion at Campsie. He is by an R20 Shitlington and out of a ewe by the K1 Carry House.

Texel – Champion – Gordon and David Gray, Sunnycroft, Selkirk, with a gimmer brought out by Chloe Cormack and Gary McColm, by the 24,000gns New View Electrifying, out of a 3000gns Oldfield ewe that was bred from a 5000gns Ettrick gimmer. She is from the same family as the 17,000gns Ettrick Everest. Reserve – G and D Gray, was a ewe from the same family. She is by Claybury Dunkirk, out of a ewe by Midcombe Brigadeer and stood fourth at Lesmahagow.

Blue Texel – Champion and inter-breed sheep – Cameron Cormack, Oxnam Neuk, Jedburgh, with a gimmer bought privately from the Trisant flock at the Great Yorkshire show last year. She is by Matts Escogbar and out of Matts Felicia. Reserve – Morgan Kay, Castlemill Cottage, Bonnybridge, with a ram

lamb by Derg Fireball, out of the privately purchased Shamrock Dalia. He was first at Drymen.

Any other continental – Champion – NR and S Henderson, White Farm Cottage, Stirling, with Oakchurch Applejax, a Charollais gimmer bought at the Oakchurch dispersal last year by Cavick What a Boyo! She was first at Gargunnock. Reserve – John MacGregor, Allanfauld, with the second prize winner to the champion, a home-bred Badger Face Texel gimmer.

Shetland – Champion – John Steven and Family, Rosebank, Currie, with Rosebank Wallace, a previously unshown white shearling ram by Galtress Yosemite, out of Rosebank Trinity. Reserve – Finlay Frame, Hawthornbank, Lanark, with a white gimmer by an Annavale sire out of Muncaster Ivory. She was first at Lesmahagow. Coloured champion – Finlay Frame, with the first prize coloured gimmer from Lesmahagow by Woodpark Titan out of a Broadwath ewe bought at Carlisle. Reserve coloured – John Steven and Family with Rosebank Xerxes, a tup lamb by Broadford Basil, a Melton Mowbray purchase, out of Rosebank Trelawney. First at Fife and Drymen.

Any other breed sheep – Champion – Angus Smith, Middleton of Glasclune, Blairgowrie, with a South Country Cheviot gimmer bought at Lockerbie last year from Drycleughlea. She is by Mountbenger Zeus. Reserve – Alistair Morton, Stobilee Mains, Lanark, with an ET Border Leicester ewe lamb by Eildon Echo, bred from Ardstewart Tara.

Scotch Mule – Champion and reserve inter-breed sheep – Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth, with a single ewe lamb by a Firth shearling ram bought at Kelso, last year and out of a home-bred Blackface ewe. First outing. Reserve – M Smyth, Shields, Milton of Campsie, with a pen of three ewe lambs brought out by John MacDougall. Two were by a Blarnavaid tup with the third being sired by a Hartside ram, and all out of home-bred ewes.

Commercial – Champion – George and Struan Whyte, Lintibert, Muthill, with a home-bred three-crop Beltex cross ewe with a pair of late February-born Beltex cross lambs by a Tiree tup. The lambs were champion at Fife. Reserve – George Whyte, with a late February-born Beltex cross ewe lamb by a Brickrow sire.

Hampshire Down – Champion – Roy and Jane McFarlane and Lorna Rennie, West Lecropt, Bridge of Allan, with a home-bred shearling ram by Yarcombe Klondyke, last year’s male champion at the Royal Highland Show, out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve – Alan and Debbie Mackinnon, Walterstead, Berwick-upon-Tweed, with a December-born ewe lamb by Ballycreely Warrier out of Creely ewe bought privately.

Beltex – Champion – Andrew Morton and Family, Lochend, Denny, with a previously unshown ewe lamb by Gyffin Dexter, out of Mortons Dawn and reserve with gimmer the same way bred and on her first outing.

Zwartbles – Champion – NR and S Henderson, White Farm Cottage, Stirling, with Aquila Jitterbug, a one-crop ewe that was champion at Strathaven and Braco last year and breed leader at Gargunnock earlier this month. Reserve at the Royal Highland Showcase, she is by Janetstown Hallmark and out of Aquila Dragonfly. Reserve – Kaitlyn Flynn, South Mains, Tartraven, Bathgate, with Paguera Legend, a ewe lamb by the AI sire, East Middle Ripvanwinkel out of the Carlisle purchase, Barmurrie Hope. She was reserve at Drymen.

Poll Dorset – Champion – Alistair Morton, Stobilee Mains, Lanrk, with the West Fife Show champion, a home-bred gimmer by Downkillybegs Jethro, out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve – Dennis Rankin, Lochore, with a September-born ram lamb by Ballytaggart Digger, out of Zahra DD. Reserve at West Fife, this quad-born lamb is a full brother to the Carlisle Spring Stars champion and is destined for the breed sale at Stirling.

Ryeland – Champion – Janice Milne, Keirhead Cottage, Thornhill, Stirling with Keirhead Corina, a white ewe lamb by Redsewell Zuperman, last year’s champion here and male champion at the Royal Highland, out of a privately purchased Orchard House ewe. Reserve – Andrew Hunter-Blair Nether Cleugh Farmhouse, Dalry, Castle Douglas, with the three-shear white ram, Pembroke Apollo, the champion winner at Ayr in 2022 and 2023. He is by Highwood Xeres and was bought in partnership with the Burns family, at a sale at Worcester. Best opposite colour to the champion – Natalie Walker and James Dodds, Monks Acre, Coupar Angus, with an Allerdale-bred coloured tup bought privately last year from Alison Robinson. He was third at the Royal Welsh last year.

Sheep young handlers – 1, Angus Smith; 2, Eilidh MacKinnon; 3, Gregor Hendry.

Children’s lambs – 1, Jamie Duncan; 2, Neil Barclay; 3, Matthew MacGregor.

Heavy horse – Champion, champion heavy horse and reserve overall champion of champions – James Paterson, Boreland, Glendevon, with Greenknowes First Ambition, a yearling colt that was first at Drymen and second at West Fife. He is by Doura Aird Ambition and bred from the Irish mare, McFin First Lady. Reserve – Amanda Stewart, Mollinhillhead, with the reserve champion of champions from Campsie Show, Mollinsburn Rebecca, an eight-year-old yeld mare by Bratlach Ballintoy, out of a Millichenn dam.