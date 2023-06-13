Where to get the best ice cream in Aberdeenshire this summer

Summer is officially in full swing and it’s already time to cool off with some of the best ice cream in Aberdeenshire – and possibly even all of Scotland!

There are few better treats for summertime than some classic ice cream! And luckily, Aberdeenshire is home to parlours and shops offering some of the freshest and tastiest ice cream around thanks to local producers and Scottish dairy.

Here are a few unmissable places to visit this summer to enjoy some of the best ice cream in Aberdeenshire.

Shorty’s Ice Cream

Shorty’s motto “It’s never too cold for ice cream!” means its ready to serve up a delicious chilled serving year-round, and especially for summer! Visiting the parlour in Ballater you’ll be given a wide selection of gelato for all tastes and dietary requirements.

Offering plenty of choice for everyone in the family, you can find flavours from traditional Ballater Creme to vegan and gluten-free Chocolate Nero. Not to mention Shortys Ice Cream’s huge thick shakes and sundaes on offer!

Shorty’s believes in value for money so the desserts such as Donut Hole Dessert, Belgian Waffles and pancake stack with all the trimmings won’t break the bank. And it’s not just ice-creams on offer, but handmade chocolates and humongous cookie pies.

There are even dog-friendly flavours for your canine companion, there really is something for everyone!

Find out more about what’s on offer at Shorty’s Ice Cream.

Portsoy Ice Cream

Since 2003, Portsoy Ice cream has been a family run business located in the picturesque harbour village of Portsoy, creating top-quality homemade artisan ice creams and sorbets.

Its current range exceeds one hundred ice creams and sorbets. From salted caramel to pistachio, strawberry cheesecake to mojito sorbet, there’s an ice cream for everyone. A variety of gluten and allergen free ice-creams, as well as dairy free sorbets, are also made freshly on the premises.

All flavours will be scooped into Portsoy Ice Cream’s famous homemade soft and sweet bubble waffle cones. Or try the homemade Belgian waffles and ice cream sundaes prepared in front of you with your choice of ice creams, hot sauces and luxury toppings.

Barista-trained staff also make a large selection of hot and cold drinks, from espresso and teas to iced lattes, smoothies and shakes, in the cosy coffee corner. Dairy free milk alternatives are available.

You can also hire Portsoy ice-cream for private functions such as weddings, birthdays and corporate events if you really want to treat your guests.

Check out the Portsoy Ice Cream website.

Mackie’s 19.2

It’s Scotland’s favourite ice cream for a reason. Deliciously smooth and creamy, Mackie’s ice cream holds a special place in our hearts and tastebuds!

Situated 19.2 miles from the family farm, where all Mackie’s ice cream is made using fresh milk and cream, a stop at Mackie’s 19.2 is an absolute must for any ice cream lover living in or visiting Aberdeen this summer.

Tucked into Marischal Square, the location of Mackie’s 19.2 offers plenty of food, drink and shopping options before or after you pop in for a scoop or two of Scotland’s finest and favourite ice cream!

Find out more about Mackie’s 19.2 ice creams.

Forest Farm The Organic Dairy

Out near Kinellar, Forest Farm is Scotland’s oldest organic dairy and home to an award-winning gelateria. Famed for gelato and sorbet, every flavour is handmade in the gelato kitchen using the finest ingredients.

Flavour combinations are what make the Forest Farm team bounce out of bed in the morning. Its in-house bakers make the most delicious homemade inclusions to fold, infuse, ripple and crumble in the gelato, from its famous honeycomb and salted caramel to gooey chocolate brownies and seasonal fresh fruit coulis!

Forest Farm’s ice cream is best enjoyed in its gelato garden and domes, an accessible outdoor seating area that is bursting with flowers and wildlife.

Plan your visit to Forest Farm The Organic Dairy.