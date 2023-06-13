Where to get the best ice cream in Aberdeenshire this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Where to get the best ice cream in Aberdeenshire this summer

Thankfully there’s no shortage of ice cream when it comes to cooling down during the heat!

Two hands holding two ice cream cones.
Presented by local businesses

Summer is officially in full swing and it’s already time to cool off with some of the best ice cream in Aberdeenshire – and possibly even all of Scotland!

There are few better treats for summertime than some classic ice cream! And luckily, Aberdeenshire is home to parlours and shops offering some of the freshest and tastiest ice cream around thanks to local producers and Scottish dairy.

Here are a few unmissable places to visit this summer to enjoy some of the best ice cream in Aberdeenshire.

Shorty’s Ice Cream

Ice cream cone with flake and wafer from Shorty's Ice Cream Parlou
Shorty’s delicious ice cream.

Shorty’s motto “It’s never too cold for ice cream!” means its ready to serve up a delicious chilled serving year-round, and especially for summer! Visiting the parlour in Ballater you’ll be given a wide selection of gelato for all tastes and dietary requirements.

Offering plenty of choice for everyone in the family, you can find flavours from traditional Ballater Creme to vegan and gluten-free Chocolate Nero. Not to mention Shortys Ice Cream’s huge thick shakes and sundaes on offer!

Shorty’s believes in value for money so the desserts such as Donut Hole Dessert, Belgian Waffles and pancake stack with all the trimmings won’t break the bank. And it’s not just ice-creams on offer, but handmade chocolates and humongous cookie pies.

There are even dog-friendly flavours for your canine companion, there really is something for everyone!

Find out more about what’s on offer at Shorty’s Ice Cream.

Portsoy Ice Cream

Ice cream cones from Portsoy Ice Cream
Portsoy Ice Cream offers cones and more!

Since 2003, Portsoy Ice cream has been a family run business located in the picturesque harbour village of Portsoy, creating top-quality homemade artisan ice creams and sorbets.

Its current range exceeds one hundred ice creams and sorbets. From salted caramel to pistachio, strawberry cheesecake to mojito sorbet, there’s an ice cream for everyone. A variety of gluten and allergen free ice-creams, as well as dairy free sorbets, are also made freshly on the premises.

All flavours will be scooped into Portsoy Ice Cream’s famous homemade soft and sweet bubble waffle cones. Or try the homemade Belgian waffles and ice cream sundaes prepared in front of you with your choice of ice creams, hot sauces and luxury toppings.

Barista-trained staff also make a large selection of hot and cold drinks, from espresso and teas to iced lattes, smoothies and shakes, in the cosy coffee corner. Dairy free milk alternatives are available.

You can also hire Portsoy ice-cream for private functions such as weddings, birthdays and corporate events if you really want to treat your guests.

Check out the Portsoy Ice Cream website.

Mackie’s 19.2

Mackie's ice creams sitting on the counter at Mackie's 19.2
A classic Mackie’s-19.2 line up

It’s Scotland’s favourite ice cream for a reason. Deliciously smooth and creamy, Mackie’s ice cream holds a special place in our hearts and tastebuds!

Situated 19.2 miles from the family farm, where all Mackie’s ice cream is made using fresh milk and cream, a stop at Mackie’s 19.2 is an absolute must for any ice cream lover living in or visiting Aberdeen this summer.

Tucked into Marischal Square, the location of Mackie’s 19.2 offers plenty of food, drink and shopping options before or after you pop in for a scoop or two of Scotland’s finest and favourite ice cream!

Find out more about Mackie’s 19.2 ice creams.

Forest Farm The Organic Dairy

Honeycomb ice cream from Forest Farm Dairy.
A honeycomb ice cream from Forest Farm The Organic Dairy

Out near Kinellar, Forest Farm is Scotland’s oldest organic dairy and home to an award-winning gelateria. Famed for gelato and sorbet, every flavour is handmade in the gelato kitchen using the finest ingredients.

Flavour combinations are what make the Forest Farm team bounce out of bed in the morning. Its in-house bakers make the most delicious homemade inclusions to fold, infuse, ripple and crumble in the gelato, from its famous honeycomb and salted caramel to gooey chocolate brownies and seasonal fresh fruit coulis!

Forest Farm’s ice cream is best enjoyed in its gelato garden and domes, an accessible outdoor seating area that is bursting with flowers and wildlife.

Plan your visit to Forest Farm The Organic Dairy.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Food and Drink

CR0043132 Grace McCandlish. Taste of Grampian at P&J Live. Poppy O'Toole has a walk around the stalls, visiting with James Martin (and her buttery). Saturday 3rd June 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Great to ‘meat’ you: chef James Martin cooks up a storm with pork at…
The Clatterin Brig on the hillside.
The Clatterin Brig restaurant reopens after new owners found
Stuart Middleton first stepped into the culinary world at 16. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson
Blend It Like Beckham: Elgin-based chef talks us through his eclectic career from celebrity…
From lobster pasta to n'duja mussels, Fish Shop in Ballater showcases some of the best seafood from across Scotland. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Stylish surroundings and quality seafood served up at Ballater's new fine dining…
CR0043318 Karla Sinclair story, Aberdeen. Food and drink story on Just Greek in Westburn Park, with owners Spyridon Varvatakos and Lefki Christodoulou. Friday 9 June 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
What to expect at new Aberdeen street food unit Just Greek - open in…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Taylor Gray of Gannets in Laurencekirk Picture shows; Taylor Gray of Gannets in Laurencekirk. Laurencekirk. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Stirring Laurencekirk apprentice chef Taylor Gray, 20, talks inspirations and aspirations in cooking industry
Release your inner warrior at this Viking themed event in Orkney. Image: Ragnhild Ljosland
5 things to do this weekend: Fleetwood Mac tribute, Aboyne distillery festival and Viking…
Scott Fraser of Angus & Oink, talks success and the secret to barbecues. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire BBQ business Angus and Oink reflects on global success and Amazon triumph
Get some of the freshest sushi at JW's Sushi in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Pop along to JW's Sushi in Aberdeen for the best hand rolled…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. First taste: We tried 6 dishes from Westhill's newly reopened Glentanar Brasserie & Bar - here's what we thought Picture shows; Glentanar Brasserie & Bar FIRST TASTE. Westhill. Supplied by Karla Sinclair Date; Unknown
First taste: We tried 6 dishes from Westhill's newly reopened Glentanar Brasserie & Bar