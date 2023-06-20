King’s Birthday Honours: Former RHASS chair to receive MBE

The past chairman of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has been made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Bill Gray, who is a farm and estate manager at Preston Hall, has been awarded for outstanding service to agriculture, charity and the community in Scotland.

Mr Gray served three years as RHASS chairman, notably during the pandemic when he led the charity through the challenges of cancelled Royal Highland Shows, subsequent loss of revenue and the return of the full show in 2022.

He joined the RHASS board in 2006 as a director for the Lothian region, before being elected chair in 2019.

Mr Gray paid tribute to the “incredible people” he has worked with and who have supported him throughout his career.

“I am incredibly honoured and humbled to receive this accolade,” he said.

“My three years as chairman of the society were marked by the onset and the duration of the Covid pandemic – one of the most challenging times in the society’s 239-year history.

“With the support of the dedicated RHASS team and directors, we returned as a stronger, more resilient charity, and I am immensely proud to have held the position of chair during this challenging time.

“Throughout my career I have been fortunate to work for those who had the foresight to recognise the benefit of having a manager with additional networks outside the farm. This has allowed me to support other organisations in the agricultural sector which has been hugely rewarding.

“Finally, I must pay tribute to my family for their love and support for my past endeavours and for whatever I decide to turn to next. This award is shared with all of you.”

Mr Gray has been farm and estate manager for the Callander family at Preston Hall since 1994 and was born and brought up in Belfast.

He was educated at Campbell College, Belfast and at West of Scotland Agricultural College, Ayr.

He is married to Janie and has one daughter and three grandchildren.