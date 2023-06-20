Union receives assurance on return of £33 million deferred budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Union receives assurance on return of £33 million deferred budget

NFU Scotland met with Deputy First Minister and Finance Secretary Shona Robison

By Katrina Macarthur
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison assured NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy (l) and Director of Policy Jonnie Hall that deferred funds would be returned
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison assured NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy (l) and Director of Policy Jonnie Hall that deferred funds would be returned

Scotland’s farming union has received a ‘categorical assurance’ from Deputy First Minister and finance secretary Shona Robison MSP that £33 million deferred funding will be returned to the agricultural budget.

In the Emergency Budget Review (EBR) in 2022, £33 million of funding awarded to the fair allocation of agricultural support was deferred to support people and businesses through the cost-of-living crisis.

The then Deputy First Minister and finance secretary John Swinney publicly confirmed that the deferred budget would be returned to the industry but gave no indication as to when.

However, in a meeting last week with NFU Scotland (NFUS), Ms Robison confirmed that it would be returned to the sector in future years, ensuring this money is ultimately used to deliver on Scotland’s rural priorities.

In terms of allocating that budget so that it delivers the best outcomes for Scotland’s farmers and crofters, NFUS will now discuss the matter with the cabinet secretary for rural affairs, land reform and islands Mairi Gougeon MSP.

Commenting on the commitment from the Deputy First Minister, NFUS president Martin Kennedy said: “We want to secure the future of farming and crofting, not just for our members but the thousands of jobs and businesses, located within rural communities across Scotland, which are supported by our sector.

“We welcomed the opportunity to discuss with the Deputy First Minister how we believe Scottish government can support that ambition.

“As an important part of that wider discussion on funding, we were given categorical assurance that all of the £33 million uncommitted Bew funding will be returned to the agriculture and rural economy portfolio.

“We now look forward to discussions with the Cabinet Secretary Mairi Gougeon and her team on the need to utilise it to best effect, particularly in terms of driving much needed investment and to build resilience across all agricultural sectors.”

Ms Robison said she was pleased to meet NFUS to discuss the central importance of Scotland’s farmers and crofters, and to reiterate the Scottish government’s continued commitment to supporting them.

“By returning this £33 million to the agricultural budget, we can enhance our work to grow the rural economy and support communities,” said Ms Robison.

“This support will help our farmers and crofters transition to global leadership in sustainable and regenerative farming as we produce more of our own food locally.”

Mr Kennedy said that the Deputy First Minister extended an offer to establish a regular dialogue with NFUS which the union was pleased to accept.

He added that NFUS hopes to welcome Ms Robison in the union’s marquee when she attends this week’s Royal Highland Show.

More from Press and Journal

Ineta Dzinguviene killed her baby son at a flat in High Street, Fraserburgh.
Killer mum jailed for smothering 'defenceless' baby boy to death with clingfilm
Former Aberdeen midfielder James Maddison, left, and Leighton Clarkson.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's marquee signing Leighton Clarkson could reach the same career heights as…
Hazlehead Golf Club's Greg Ingram with the Jaffrey Cup. Image: Alan Brown.
Golf: Game-improvement stress worth it for Greg Ingram as Hazlehead player wins Jaffrey Cup
Jess Harwood of Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at the Music Hall in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
REVIEW: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac provide a fitting homage to the real deal in…
The four hairdressers Julie Stuart, Sarah-Jane Davies, Robyn Wheeler and Yvonne Main in their new salon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
From facing redundancy to shear success for new Elgin hairdressers
Steven Geddes. Image: DC Thomson
Man dealt drugs through his letterbox in Aberdeen high-rise
Joni Mackillop and Somhairle Burrows of Radio Skye, Portree
Radio Skye are mentoring the next generation of presenters
Picture of bright blue and green algae on the surface of a loch.
Fresh warning about toxic algae after two dogs die from suspected poisoning in Western…
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sets out his energy strategy
Experts say Labour's North Sea licensing ban will have ‘minimal impact’
Bill Gray steered the agricultural society through the challenges of Covid-19.
King's Birthday Honours: Former RHASS chair to receive MBE