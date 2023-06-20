Union receives assurance on return of £33 million deferred budget

Scotland’s farming union has received a ‘categorical assurance’ from Deputy First Minister and finance secretary Shona Robison MSP that £33 million deferred funding will be returned to the agricultural budget.

In the Emergency Budget Review (EBR) in 2022, £33 million of funding awarded to the fair allocation of agricultural support was deferred to support people and businesses through the cost-of-living crisis.

The then Deputy First Minister and finance secretary John Swinney publicly confirmed that the deferred budget would be returned to the industry but gave no indication as to when.

However, in a meeting last week with NFU Scotland (NFUS), Ms Robison confirmed that it would be returned to the sector in future years, ensuring this money is ultimately used to deliver on Scotland’s rural priorities.

In terms of allocating that budget so that it delivers the best outcomes for Scotland’s farmers and crofters, NFUS will now discuss the matter with the cabinet secretary for rural affairs, land reform and islands Mairi Gougeon MSP.

Commenting on the commitment from the Deputy First Minister, NFUS president Martin Kennedy said: “We want to secure the future of farming and crofting, not just for our members but the thousands of jobs and businesses, located within rural communities across Scotland, which are supported by our sector.

“We welcomed the opportunity to discuss with the Deputy First Minister how we believe Scottish government can support that ambition.

“As an important part of that wider discussion on funding, we were given categorical assurance that all of the £33 million uncommitted Bew funding will be returned to the agriculture and rural economy portfolio.

“We now look forward to discussions with the Cabinet Secretary Mairi Gougeon and her team on the need to utilise it to best effect, particularly in terms of driving much needed investment and to build resilience across all agricultural sectors.”

Ms Robison said she was pleased to meet NFUS to discuss the central importance of Scotland’s farmers and crofters, and to reiterate the Scottish government’s continued commitment to supporting them.

“By returning this £33 million to the agricultural budget, we can enhance our work to grow the rural economy and support communities,” said Ms Robison.

“This support will help our farmers and crofters transition to global leadership in sustainable and regenerative farming as we produce more of our own food locally.”

Mr Kennedy said that the Deputy First Minister extended an offer to establish a regular dialogue with NFUS which the union was pleased to accept.

He added that NFUS hopes to welcome Ms Robison in the union’s marquee when she attends this week’s Royal Highland Show.