Royal Highland Show: Bumper sheep entry forward for round two

A further 13 sheep breeds were shown on day two at Ingliston, with the Beltex proving the most popular for entry numbers, boasting 174 head of rams and females.

Biggar’s Mary Dunlop had the difficult job of selecting a winner in that section, opting for an impressive ram lamb from first time exhibitors Liam and Jack Swinnerton, who run the Lipley flock at Shropshire. Due to be sold later in the year, he will be hoping to emulate the success of his full brother, which sold last year for 20,000gns.

In the busy Hebridean classes, Jack and Morna Cuthbert of Ardoch House, Fossoway, Kinross, triumphed with the one-crop ewe, Ardoch Jangle. She is one of 400 Hebrideans in the flock, which has had a fair amount of success over the years, taking the breed championship in 2015 and five reserve titles in the years since. The Cuthberts’ son Struan, shared the family glory, securing the male championship with an aged ram.

Late in the day, the Henderson family – Duncan, Nicola and children, Rowan and Struan – led the way in a competitive Zwartbles section, with a home-bred one-crop ewe from their 25-ewe Aquila flock in Stirling. She was reserve as a ewe lamb at the Royal Highland Showcase in 2021 and stood champion at Stirling and Gargunnock shows earlier in the season.

After winning the Blackfaces the previous day, the celebrations continued for the MacGregor family, of Allanfauld, Kilsyth, as they took the top spot in the Scotch Mule section with a home-bred ewe lamb. She had earlier in the month stood reserve inter-breed at Stirling Show.

Another breed with big numbers and a huge crowd of spectators to match, were the Texels, with Irish judge Flor Ryan tasked with selecting a winner there. He went with the males, tapping out the shearling ram Hexel Four Square as best overall. Bought last year for 32,000gns, he was consigned by Procters Farm, Lancaster and was shown by the Aiken family of Jeff, Jennifer, Katie and Robbie.

RESULTS

Blue Texel

Sam Allen and Allen Short, Co Tyrone, with a gimmer by Sunnybank Exchange, out of a Hackney ewe that was bought for 28,000gns. She was champion at Balmoral last month. Reserve: Stephanie Dick, Mains of Throsk, Stirling, with a ram lamb by a Welsh-bred sire, out of Whatmore Dream.

British Berrichon

Francess Barbour, Newark, Sanquhar, with a home-bred gimmer. Reserve: Reece and Ivan Thomas, Goitre, Wales, with a home-bred two-shear ram, Goitre Waldo, sired by Spring

Prince Charming. He was reserve inter-breed continental champion at last year’s Royal Welsh.

Swaledale

JE and DJ Hutchinson, Hebblethwaite Hall, Sedbergh, with a two-crop ewe in wool, by a Sheperds Lodge sire, out of a home-bred ewe from the 700-strong flock. Reserve: Robbie Hallam, High Birkwith, Horton in Ribblesdale, with a tup hogg by Valley Just the Job, out of a home-bred ewe. He is destined for sale in October.

Traditional Bluefaced Leicester

Sir Strang-Steel, Philiphaugh, Selkirk, with P3 Towdypotts, a two-shear ram by an Ashes sire, shown by Scott Bell. Bought as a ram lamb at Carlisle, he stood first in his class last year. Reserve: Hazel Brown, Leadburnlea, Toxside, with a three-crop ewe bought as a lamb at foot from the Bilsdean flock, sired by a West Bolton sire.

Hampshire Down

Eilidh and Innes MacKinnon, Walterstead, Ladykirk, with a ewe lamb by Thornfalcon Odyssey, out of a Graylen ewe bought privately last year. Reserve: Adrian Rundle, Newquay, current president of the society, with a gimmer by Graylen Churchill, out of a home-bred ewe. She was champion at Bath and West.

Texel

Procters Farm, Lancashire, with Hexel Four Square, a shearling ram bought last year for 32,000gns, sired by Rhaeadr Entrepreneur. Brought out by the Aiken family, he is out of a ewe by Procters Chumba Wumba. Reserve: Jim Innes, Dunscroft, Huntly, with a ram lamb by the 28,000gns Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants. Brought out by Michael Leggat and out of a ewe by Milnbank Dance Monkey, he is destined for sale at Lanark in August.

North of England Mule

Philip and Denise Elliot, Musgoisdale, Penrith, with a one-crop ewe that also won her section last year, this time shown with her March-born Texel cross lambs at foot. She was bought in a pen of 10, from W and M Reid and Sons, Lands, Farm, Penrith, and won six championships last year. Reserve: James Robinson, Carnforth, with a hogg bred by Jeff Burrow and bought at North West Auctions last year. She was shown with a lamb at foot.

Hebridean

Jack and Morna Cuthbert, Ardoch House, Fossoway, with Ardoch Jangle, a one-crop ewe on her first show outing, by Ardoch Excaliber, out of Knightley Willow. Reserve: Judy Kingstone, Pengrove, Somerset, with Sycamore Odelia, a gimmer by Pengrove Dearheart, bred by Judy’s sister Vicky Mason and bought in March.

Crossing Bluefaced Leicester

Alan Shennan, Farden, Girvan, with a home-bred ewe lamb on her first outing. Sired by P1 Coulter Muir, she is out of a home-bred gimmer by J14 Blarnavaid. Reserve: MR Thornborrow and Sons, Dawyck, Stobo, with a home-bred gimmer by M2 Smearset, a ram bought at Hawes for £8000. She is out of a ewe that was reserve female at the Highland as a gimmer.

British Rouge

Ian Teasdale, High Farm, North Yorkshire, with a two-shear ram, bought privately from S and J Kerr and sired by Glenkeen Viper. Reserve: Ian Teasdale’s gimmer, sired by the champion and out of a Percy Tait-bred ewe. The Teasdales run 40 ewes in their Jet flock.

Shetland

Kate Sharp, Ewingston, East Lothian, with a gimmer by last year’s champion, Ewingston Jack Frost and out of Ewingston Lily. She stood first at East Fife. Reserve: Kate Sharp’s Ewingston Milo, a shearling ram by Muncaster Kalib. He was reserve male champion at the Great Yorkshire as a lamb.

Scotch Mule

Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth, with a home-bred ewe lamb by a Firth-bred tup, shown by John’s wife, Bryony. Out of a home-bred ewe – one of 500 Blackies that go to the Leicester tup – she was reserve inter-breed sheep at Stirling Show. Reserve: The Wight family, Midlock, Crawford, with a home-bred gimmer by an Asby Hall sire, out of a home-bred ewe. She was champion here last year as a ewe lamb.

Valais Blacknose

Ricky McLean, Hardens View, Duns, with Hardens Jasmin, a home-bred gimmer by Beatties Harrison, a tup used on loan. Out of Hardens Belle, she stood champion at Drymen Show. Reserve: Katrina and Robbie Taylor, Whiterigg, Falkirk, with Whiterigg Knight, a ram lamb by Deepdale Harley, out of Whiterigg Isla.

Zwartbles

The Henderson family, Whitehouse, Stirling, with Aquila Jitterbug, a home-bred one-crop ewe by Janetstown Hallmark, out of Aquila Dragonfly. Reserve: Ally Baird, Greystones, Dunblane, with Olbre Kate, a gimmer by Wallacetown Carbon, out of Wallacetown Christine. Bought at Carlisle as a lamb, he was first at West Fife.

Beltex

Liam Swinnerton, Lipley, showing at the Highland for the first time, with a ram lamb by Ardstewart Fred Flinstone, out of a ewe by Woodies Eyecandy. His full brother, Lipley Hugo Boss, sold last year for 20,000gns. Reserve: Paul Tippets and Gerwyn Jones, with a ewe lamb by the reserve male champion, Buckles Fury, out of a Carlisle-bought Corra female. He is from Paul and Gerwyn’s newly formed Pager flock.