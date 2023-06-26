A show to remember for the Grahams team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A show to remember for the Grahams team

The three-year-old cow was tapped out as the overall winner by judge Keith Redpath.

By Katrina Macarthur
The overall beef cattle champion was the Limousin Grahams Ruth, shown with her October-born heifer.
The overall beef cattle champion was the Limousin Grahams Ruth, shown with her October-born heifer.

It was a Royal Highland Show to remember for the Grahams Limousins team from Stirling when their three-year-old cow was crowned the supreme beef winner on Saturday.

Keith Redpath from Kelso had the task of selecting his overall champion from the 14 breed champions, tapping out the Limousin – a breed he has been connected with since 1979.

He previously ran up to 120 pedigree Limousin cows after importing 25 heifers from France to establish the herd but now keeps just 10 females at Mid Softlaw.

Lifting the top honours was Grahams Ruth, from Robert and Jean Graham, and new stockman Stewart Bett and his wife Lynsey, who brought out the polled Claragh Franco daughter.

Shown with her October-born heifer calf at foot, she is out of the French cow Gigue, and was overall champion at Drymen Show and inter-breed beef at Gargunnock.

In reserve, was the Aberdeen-Angus leader from far travelled exhibitors, Michael and Melanie Alford of Foxhill Farm, Devon.

Blelack Princess Carina was reserve inter-breed cattle champion.

This was the two-year-old in-calf heifer Blelack Princess Carina, which the couple purchased for £32,000 at the herd dispersal at Stirling Bull Sales in 2021.

She is by the 14,000gns Kilmaluag Eriskay, out of another Blelack Princess Carina, and was champion of champions at Ayr, as well as winning numerous prizes in the south last year.

The Limousin breed was back in the tickets when Iain Nimmo’s April 2022-born heifer Maraiscote Tangerine from Lanarkshire, won the junior inter-breed judged by Charolais breeder Hamish Goldie from Dumfries.

This rising star is by Sliabh Felim Mourinho, a stock bull which Mr Nimmo paid €11,000 for at Roscrea, out of Maraiscote Orange.

Richard McCornick from Dumfries took the reserve spot in the junior inter-breed with 15-month-old bull Ricnick Thor, which stood champion at Cumberland.

He is an embryo bred out of Ricnick Precious and by Goldstar Gentleman.

The beef cattle inter-breed teams were won by the Limousins from the Grahams, Maraiscote, Whinfellpark and Wilodge herds, while Charolais from AJR Farms, McMurrich Partners, Brailes Livestock and the Hartwrights, took reserve.

