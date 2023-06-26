Record-breaking crowd flocks to Royal Highland Show

A record-breaking attendance of 217,000 showgoers flocked to the Royal Highland Show this year which included a royal visit from Princess Anne.

The event, which was held over four days, also welcomed the globe’s top shearers who competed in the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling Championships.

David Tennant, head of show for the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) described the event as ”phenomenal” and encouraged visitors to take advantage of the Super Early Bird tickets which are now on sale for 2024.

“We are delighted to have welcomed a record-breaking number of visitors pass through the gates,” he said.

“The strong demand is testament to the fact that the show has major appeal way beyond the loyal farming community – anyone and everyone can find something to enjoy, no matter your interest.

“Our thanks go out to the hundreds of staff who make this possible, and the RHASS directors who give up their time year-round to make this incredible event possible.”

Aside from those present, the eyes of the world were on Ingliston this year, with over 140,000 views across 113 countries on the show’s streaming platform RHS TV to watch the various competitions and the world shearing competition.

More than 280 trophies were awarded to the 5,000 cattle, sheep, horses and goats competing including the Queen’s Cup that went home to Northern Ireland with the Hannah family – back-to-back winners for the first time.

Respected industry accolades were awarded to agri-tech pioneers in the RHASS Technical Innovation Awards, with Murray Machinery and Lely UK winning the gold awards.

Amongst the food and drink producers and craftspeople, St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Co and Graham’s the Family Dairy were amongst the winners.

The Flock to the Show campaign also concluded the event, after the 38 decorated sculptures travelled the length and breadth of Scotland to form a trail around the showground.

The sculptures will be auctioned off on September 7, with all proceeds going towards the RHASS Bicentenary Fund.

Next year’s Royal Highland Show takes place from June 20 to 23.