Youngsters dig deep to win war

The atmosphere at the Scottish Association of Young Farmers (SAYFC) Tug of War held at the Royal Highland Show takes a bit beating and this year was no exception.

Members from throughout the country showed their passion, power and strength within their teams, battling it out for the top titles.

The competition, sponsored by Davidson and Robertson, saw the men’s event won by Lesmahagow Young Farmers in Lanarkshire, while Callander YFC won the ladies section.

It was a welcome return for the winning team as it was their first time reaching the finals since 2008 and a proud moment for c0ach Alan Haddow, who was a member of the winning Lesmahagow team 29 years ago.

This year he coached the club to the final, beating both previous winners Carluke and Biggar in their heat, ending a 15-year drought with a very commanding win over Strathearn.

The team included brothers Stuart, Craig and Drew Armstrong, Scott Bell, Andrew Legget and James Barr, coached by Alan Haddow and David Armstrong, and

Amongst the ladies, the winning Callander team consisted of Linsey Campbell, Jan Duncan, Claire Jennings, Anne McHarg, Heather Ralston and Kirsty Findlay, coached by Dougie Willison.

They beat Strathbogie YFC to the final.

The trophies were presented by Martin Hall, senior director at Davidson & Robertson.

“It is always a fantastic event but this year’s atmosphere was something else,” he said.

“Neither of last year’s winners took part so there were always going to be new winners, and it was good to see clubs who have not been here for some time coming to the fore.

“Lesmahagow had the strength and determination to win and also had the loudest support from their district which really paid off.”

Men – 1, Lesmahagow YFC; 2, Strathearn YFC; 3, Lanark YFC. Other finalists -Callandar YFC; Kinneff YFC; East Aberdeenshire YFC; Fife & Kinross YFC; West Aberdeenshire YFC; Bathgate JAC.

Women – 1, Callander YFC; 2, Strathbogie YFC; 3, Carluke YFC. Other finalists – Brechin (pulled out on the day); Biggar YFC; East Aberdeenshire YFC; Fife and Kinross District YFC (Green); Fife and Kinross District YFC (Blue); Kilmaurs YF.