Bower YFC crowned SAYFC National Club of the Year

Bower YFC also won the junior teams in the stockmanship programme

By Katrina Macarthur
The Caithness team of Abbie Gunn, Isla Mackay and Benjamin Rogers won the Symington Salver for junior stockmanship.
The Caithness team of Abbie Gunn, Isla Mackay and Benjamin Rogers won the Symington Salver for junior stockmanship.

Members of Bower Young Farmers Club in Caithness returned home from the Royal Highland Show in style after being crowned SAYFC’s National Club of the Year.

The club, which comes from the homeland of Young Farmers, after the first meeting of its kind was held in Caithness 100 years ago, made it to the final three out of more than 70 clubs in the organisation.

As part of the campaign to win this prestigious award, Bower YFC had to submit minutes, accounts and syllabuses from the past year to be reviewed by judges.

Club representatives also faced three rounds of interviews with different judging panels, answering questions and discussing the running of the club.

Bower YFC were crowned SAYFC Young Farmers Club of the Year.

After reaching the top six, the club was asked to make a video showcasing Bower YFC from the past year.

In second place, was Stranraer & Rhins, with Strichen JAC in third.

There was more to celebrate for Bower YFC when three of its members – Abbie Gunn, Isla Mackay and Benjamin Rogers – were crowned the winners in the junior teams section within the stockmanship programme which is held on the Saturday of the show.

 

