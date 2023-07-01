Aberdeenshire livestock farm hits the market

A mixed livestock farm in Aberdeenshire is on the market as two lots or as a whole for offers over £3,000,000.

Marchmar at Lumsden is available through Strutt and Parker with potential for woodland creation and its own 24KW C&F wind turbine.

It extends to around 1,310 areas in total, with 51 acres of arable land, 31 acres of grass leys, 390 acres of permanent grass, 593 acres of rough grazing and 216 acres of forestry.

The arable land and grass leys are classified as mainly class 4 and 5 land, with the commercial area extending to roughly 216 acres, comprising predominantly a mix of high yield class Sitka Spruce and Larch.

Douglas Orr, Associate Director for Strutt & Parker said the sale of Marchmar is an exceptional opportunity.

“It is not just the chance to purchase a quality livestock farm located in the heart of one of Scotland’s most popular farming regions, but one that has additional income streams already in place,” he said.

“Given the interest in the Scottish farmland market has shifted in recent years and a stronger emphasis has been placed on the green potential of land, the opportunities for woodland creation and its wind turbine make this farm a highly desirable prospect. We expect to receive high levels of interest.”

Planted between 2010 and 2019 the commercial crops across the property are all showing signs of good growth with yield classes estimated to lie in the region of 16- 18.

To the south of the farm steading is a 24kw C&F wind turbine which was installed in 2012 and produces an average net income of £14,000 per annum.

The turbine provides power to the farmhouse and farm steading as well as power being sold to the grid.

The farm itself is well-presented and includes two residential properties.

There is a traditional Aberdeenshire farmhouse of stone and slate construction and a bungalow in an elevated south-westerly facing position below the farm steading.

The steading includes a good range of farm buildings which have been used for both grain storage and livestock housing for up to 160 cows in the winter.

Marchmar is situated amongst undulating topography and landscape that allows for fantastic views across surrounding farmland, including views towards The Cairngorms National Park and The River Don Valley to the southwest.