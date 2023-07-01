Aberdeenshire livestock farm hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Aberdeenshire livestock farm hits the market

Strutt and Parker is selling Marchmar Farm at Lumsden near Huntly.

By Katrina Macarthur
A quality mixed livestock farm on the Highland Fringe of Aberdeenshire with potential for woodland creation.
A quality mixed livestock farm on the Highland Fringe of Aberdeenshire with potential for woodland creation.

A mixed livestock farm in Aberdeenshire is on the market as two lots or as a whole for offers over £3,000,000.

Marchmar at Lumsden is available through Strutt and Parker with potential for woodland creation and its own 24KW C&F wind turbine.

It extends to around 1,310 areas in total, with 51 acres of arable land, 31 acres of grass leys, 390 acres of permanent grass, 593 acres of rough grazing and 216 acres of forestry.

The arable land and grass leys are classified as mainly class 4 and 5 land, with the commercial area extending to roughly 216 acres, comprising predominantly a mix of high yield class Sitka Spruce and Larch.

Douglas Orr, Associate Director for Strutt & Parker said the sale of Marchmar is an exceptional opportunity.

“It is not just the chance to purchase a quality livestock farm located in the heart of one of Scotland’s most popular farming regions, but one that has additional income streams already in place,” he said.

“Given the interest in the Scottish farmland market has shifted in recent years and a stronger emphasis has been placed on the green potential of land, the opportunities for woodland creation and its wind turbine make this farm a highly desirable prospect. We expect to receive high levels of interest.”

Planted between 2010 and 2019 the commercial crops across the property are all showing signs of good growth with yield classes estimated to lie in the region of 16- 18.

To the south of the farm steading is a 24kw C&F wind turbine which was installed in 2012 and produces an average net income of £14,000 per annum.

The turbine provides power to the farmhouse and farm steading as well as power being sold to the grid.

The farm itself is well-presented and includes two residential properties.

There is a traditional Aberdeenshire farmhouse of stone and slate construction and a bungalow in an elevated south-westerly facing position below the farm steading.

The steading includes a good range of farm buildings which have been used for both grain storage and livestock housing for up to 160 cows in the winter.

Marchmar is situated amongst undulating topography and landscape that allows for fantastic views across surrounding farmland, including views towards The Cairngorms National Park and The River Don Valley to the southwest.

More from Press and Journal

New Deer Show returns on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 July.
Countdown on for New Deer Show
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Where to visit for food and drink if you're spending 12 hours in Elgin Picture shows; The Cocktail Joint, Elgin. Elgin. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Elgin
Ruins of Duffdefiance.
Exploring the curious ruin of Duffdefiance and climbing Carn Mor in Strathdon
Mary Queen of Scots was fond of taking part in Royal Hunting. But at what cost to the "wild Scots" who accompanied her?Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
How Mary Queen of Scots fell in love with hunting in the Highlands —…
Rachel Corsie lines up as Scotland captain ahead of a match at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: My delight at imminent Scotland Women return after missing last camp in…
A sculpture titled Hare Styles arrives at Stonehaven with project manager Teresa Bremner, right, and Fiona Fernie both of Clan.
What A Week: Prince William tackles homelessness and a hare hops down to harbour
Fraser Fifield
Aboyne piper Fraser Fifield's music has taken him all over the world - from…
Paul Breen
Brain aneurysm survivor's praise for NHS ahead of its milestone 75th anniversary
Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: Four changes to look forward to in the coming months
Kyles forward Scott Macdonald, left, with Connor MacGregor of Caberfeidh. Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty Spotlight: 10 questions for Kyles Athletic forward Scott Macdonald