Aberdeenshire Suffolk breeder to tap out sheep champion at Turriff

Inverurie-based Suffolk breeder Pat Machray OBE will be tasked with placing this year’s inter-breed sheep champion at Turriff Show.

The former chief executive and chairman of ANM Group runs the Middlemuir flock with his son Rory and judged this week’s show of Suffolks at the breed’s Scottish premier event in Lanark.

He established the flock 38 years ago and now runs just shy of 30 females, selling around 15 ram lambs each year at Lanark, Carlisle and Thainstone, as well as privately from home.

At yesterday’s sale, he sold to a top of 9,500gns for a son of Cairness Glenmorangie, which he claims is the best stock ram he has bought for the flock.

He has also recently sold three ram lambs privately including Middlemuir Monarch, which was purchased by leading Northern Ireland breeder Willie Tait.

Speaking ahead of his judging stint at Turriff on Monday July 31, Mr Machray said: “I will be looking for a champion animal that is typical of its breed. It must be correct, good in the mouth and have a good carcase as that’s what the commercial man is after.”

The father and son duo are heading to the Carlisle sale next week with four ram lambs and will also have four gimmers forward for the Three Nations Suffolk sale at Carlisle in November.

They are by Salopian Zoolander, which has also been breeding very well in the flock.

Mr Machray has judged at a number of events throughout the country including the national shows in both Ireland and Northern Ireland.