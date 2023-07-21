Aberdeenshire Suffolk breeder to tap out sheep champion at Turriff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Aberdeenshire Suffolk breeder to tap out sheep champion at Turriff

Pat Machray from Inverurie is inter-breed sheep judge.

By Katrina Macarthur
Pat Machray judging at the Suffolk show in Lanark. Picture by Alfie Shaw.
Pat Machray judging at the Suffolk show in Lanark. Picture by Alfie Shaw.

Inverurie-based Suffolk breeder Pat Machray OBE will be tasked with placing this year’s inter-breed sheep champion at Turriff Show.

The former chief executive and chairman of ANM Group runs the Middlemuir flock with his son Rory and judged this week’s show of Suffolks at the breed’s Scottish premier event in Lanark.

He established the flock 38 years ago and now runs just shy of 30 females, selling around 15 ram lambs each year at Lanark, Carlisle and Thainstone, as well as privately from home.

At yesterday’s sale, he sold to a top of 9,500gns for a son of Cairness Glenmorangie, which he claims is the best stock ram he has bought for the flock.

He has also recently sold three ram lambs privately including Middlemuir Monarch, which was purchased by leading Northern Ireland breeder Willie Tait.

Speaking ahead of his judging stint at Turriff on Monday July 31, Mr Machray said: “I will be looking for a champion animal that is typical of its breed. It must be correct, good in the mouth and have a good carcase as that’s what the commercial man is after.”

The father and son duo are heading to the Carlisle sale next week with four ram lambs and will also have four gimmers forward for the Three Nations Suffolk sale at Carlisle in November.

They are by Salopian Zoolander, which has also been breeding very well in the flock.

Mr Machray has judged at a number of events throughout the country including the national shows in both Ireland and Northern Ireland.

More from Farming

The Munros from Invercharron, Ardgay, stood overall champion.
Large turnout at Dingwall anniversary show and sale
Monaughty farm has a good range of buildings with mainly arable land.
Morayshire farmland on the market for offers over £5.6m
The EQ Accountants team standing next to their tent at the Turriff Show.
EQ Accountants return to the Turriff Show for the third time
RSABI with event sponsors Gillespie Macandrew and team members from the Galbraith Giants.
Great Glen teams racing to reach £50k fundraising target
Staff shortages were cited as a reason for higher labour costs.
Weekly wages in agriculture increase to an average £437
Sergei Kaminski shows some of the strawberries grown in the D Geddes Farms polytunnels.
Arbroath grower to supply 70 million strawberries to Asda
The Gregor Award Trust (GAT) and its committee took the opportunity to meet at the SAYFC centre during the Royal Highland Show. Back from left: Fraser Ross, Stuart Jamieson, Graham Pascall, Lewis Gallier, Front: Eve Newlands, Helen Milne, Gillian Robertson, Lorna Pascall, John Forbes and Karen Mutch.
The Gregor Award Trust gathers to present its travel awards
Graham Lennox has run Doonies Rare Breeds Farm since 1994.
'Breaks my heart': P&J readers react to Doonies Farm closure
Environment secretary Thérèse Coffey
Fury as Tory environment secretary snubs Holyrood for third time
The Caithness team of Abbie Gunn, Isla Mackay and Benjamin Rogers won the Symington Salver for junior stockmanship.
Bower YFC crowned SAYFC National Club of the Year