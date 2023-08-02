Emotional Turra win for Ellon stockman

After weeks of rain and cold weather, farmers and showgoers were finally blessed with sunshine and warmer temperatures to round off July at the annual Turriff Show.

Large crowds flocked to The Haughs for the two-day event, which featured a strong entry of horses on the Sunday, followed by cattle, sheep, Clydesdales and all other classes on the Monday.

It was an emotional win for AJR Farms’ stockman Andrew Reid, from Ellon, when a home-bred cow and calf outfit from the herd went on to claim the champion of champions title.

Tapped out by renowned Blackface breeder, Mary McCall Smith, from Connachan, Crieff, was the three-year-old cow Newlogie Royaleclipse, paraded with her September-born heifer calf.

“She was just so special and I couldn’t go past her,” said Ms McCall Smith.

This big cow is an embryo by the French-bred Newlogie Noble, while the dam is the foundation female, Balmaud Eclispe, which stood champion of champions at Turriff Show in 2014, and champion at the Royal Highland Show that same year.

Royaleclipse was shown with her heifer calf Newlogie Total Eclipse, which is a daughter of the Southern Irish bull, Rosan Rudolph.

The cow and calf duo also stood reserve breed champion at this year’s Royal Highland and first at the Great Yorkshire Show.

A Texel tup lamb from Jim Innes’ Strathbogie flock at Dunscroft, Huntly, took the reserve champion of champions honours with a full embryo sister, when brought out by shepherd Michael Leggat.

Having lifted their first ever Turriff Show championship earlier in the morning, as well as the reserve overall honours in the breed, Strathbogie’s show stopper is one of three tup lambs heading to the premier sale at Lanark this month.

He is by the 28,000gns Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants, bought in a two-way split at Carlisle last year with the Hilltop flock, out of a Milnbank Dance Monkey ewe.

This rising star stood first at the Royal Highland in June.

The Highland pony honours went to John Reid from Insch, with a six-year-old stallion named Ben Macdui of Strathavon, while the Clydesdale championship was won by James Ingram, from Banchory, with a home-bred two-year-old filly called Barnslady Joanne.

Stirling stockman duo, Dougie McBeath and Sarah-Jane Jessop, were tasked with placing the top awards in the beef rings, and saw Mr McBeath, award the reserve beef honours to the Simmental from Reece and Andrew Simmers, Backmuir, Keith.

This was the three-year-old in-calf cow Annick Ginger’s Lucia, which has won prestigious awards for the brothers since they bought her at a breed sale in Carlisle last year, including champion at the Royal Highland.

Bred by Jimmy & Kath McMillan, she is by Wolfstar Gold Digger, out of Annick Coleen’s Ginger, and was shown with September-born heifer calf, Annick Lucia’s Nicosia.

The reserve inter-breed championship in the sheep, tapped out by Suffolk breeder Pat Machray, from Inverurie, went to a Blue Texel ewe from Deborah Atkinson, of the Tap O’ Noth flock, from Insch.

This was the one-crop ewe Derg Foxylady, bought as a ewe lamb, which has stood reserve inter-breed at Fettercairn and champion at Echt.

Cattle

Aberdeen-Angus (Judge: Angus Stovold, Surrey). Champion – Caroline Morton, Dunfermline, with 15-month-old bull Kilmallie Juggernaut Eric, by HF Rebel, out of Kilmallie Jury Eric. Bought privately in February as junior stock bull. Junior champion and reserve overall at GYS and junior champion and reserve male at RHS. Reserve -Brailes Livestock, Moreton-in-Marsh, with two-year-old Carbery Urban Boss, by Rawburn Boss Hogg N630, out of Rosscarbery Lady Hawaii. Bought online for 8000 euros from Keith Vickory, Cork.

British Blue (Judge: Grant Dinnie, Alford). Champion – Finlay Hunter, Insch, with 14-month-old heifer Solway View Secret, by Solway View Odin, out of Solway View Millie. Purchased for 5,500gns at Carlisle in May and on her first outing. Reserve – Sarah Balfour, Tomintoul, with yearling bull Old Stackyard Blues Samson, by New Close Colonel, out of Stonebyres Lizzie. Bought for 1,500gns as a six-month-old and destined for Carlisle next May.

Charolais (Judge: Allen Drysdale, Blairgowrie). Champion – AJR Farms, Ellon, with three-year-old home-bred cow Newlogie Royal Eclipse, by Newlogie Noble, out of Balmaud Eclipse. Paraded with September-born heifer calf Newlogie Total Eclipse. Reserve at RHS and first at GYS. Reserve – Brailes Livestock, with September 2021-born heifer Gower Sequin, by 17,600 euros French bull named Hatenon, out of Gower Insignia. Third at RHS.

Highland cattle (Judge: Andrew Smith, Invergarry). Champion – Balrownie Farms, Brechin, with February, 2021-born heifer Catriona Akeko of Balrownie, by Eoin Mhor 17 of Mottistone, out of Catriona Akeko of Mottistone. Champion at Angus, second at RHS and third at GYS. Reserve – Morag Middleton, Fettercairn, with six-year-old bull Eoin Mhor of Black Glen, by Eoin Mhor 8 of Mottistone, out of Ban Righ of Mottistone. Bought in Oban for 3,000gns. Show winner last year.

Limousin (Judge: Kay Adam, Forfar). Champion – Aileen Ritchie, Whitecairns, with January 2021-born in-calf heifer Lowflan Suzie, by Gunnerfleet Eros, and due to calve to Woodmarsh Royalmint. Reserve inter-breed at Angus, champion of champions at Echt, and champion at New Deer and Banchory. Reserve – The Davidson family, Keith, with 17-month-old Corsairtly Troy, by Dyke Luke, out of Ronick Inspector sired, Corsairtly Mindy. Male champion at New Deer and destined for Stirling in October.

Beef Shorthorn (Judge: Pamela Nicol, Blairgowrie). Champion – Brenda Wear, Falkirk, with 16-month-old Dunsyre Gigha 42, by Dunsyre Lord Nelson, out of Dunsyre Gigha 27. Brought out by the Retties, yearling heifer champion at GYS. Reserve – David and Tom Bradley Farmer, Dumfries, with 13-month-old bull Meonside Saint Thomas, by Meonside King Kong, out of Glenisla Foxglove Tansy H63.

Simmental (Judge: Allen Drysdale). Champion – Reece and Andrew Simmers, Keith, with three-year-old in-calf cow Annick Ginger’s Lucia, which stood champion of champions at Banchory. By Wolfstar Gold Digger, out of Annick Coleen’s Ginger, and paraded with September-born heifer calf, Annick Lucia’s Nicosia. Reserve – John and Sandra Middleton, New Pitsligo, with yearling bull Hollywell Nairn, by Bruchag Glenfiddich, out of Ownskerry Helga.

Any other breed (Judge: Pamela Nicol). Champion – Martin Poyser, New Aberdour, with two-year-old Hereford bull Milovaig 1 Vindicator, by Shraden 1 Perestroika, out of Milovaig 1 Bonnie Belle 6. Champion AOB at Echt, New Deer and Banchory. Reserve – Alison Watt, Keith, with seven-year-old cow Strathisla Maxine, by Strathisla Hero, out of Strathisla Esther. Champion at Banchory.

Cross-bred beef cattle (Judge: Wilson Peters, Crieff). Champion – Blair Duffton, Huntly, with 23-month-old Welsh bred Limousin cross heifer named Pepsi. Champion at LiveScot and the Welsh Winter Fair, also reserve inter-breed beef at Fettercairn and champion at Echt and Banchory. Reserve – The Robertson family, Tomintoul, with 16-month-old Limousin cross heifer Lucky For Some, bought at Caledonian Marts’ YF rally. Placed at the Highland, and reserve champion at Echt and Nairn.

Sheep

Ryeland (Judge: Tom Redmayne, Carlisle). Champion – E and J Henderson, Kinross, with home-bred gimmer Landriggs Cinderalla, by Red Sewell Alfie, out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve female at the RHS. Reserve – E and J Henderson, with home-bred shearling tup Landriggs Cardhu, by Landriggs ZZ Top. Second at RHS.

Suffolk (Judge: Jimmy Young, Alford). Champion – Craig Paterson, Aberchirder, with a home-bred two-crop ewe by Strathbogie Stormzy, out of a home-bred ewe by Strathbogie AK Magic. Second at New Deer. Reserve – Graeme Christie, Inverurie, with a home-bred gimmer by Castleisle Comedian, out of a Strathisla Stiffler ewe. Reserve inter-breed at Echt and Banchory, and reserve overall champion of champions at Fettercairn.

Bluefaced Leicester traditional (Judge: Anders Brown, Thornhill, Dumfries). Champion – Matthew Seed, Cuminestown, with a home-bred shearling tup by West Bolton NZ, out of a home-bred ewe by 3,500gns Myfyrian H1. Pen leader for Kelso. Reserve – Matthew Seed, with a home-bred three-crop ewe by 5,000gns Burndale K1.

Bluefaced Leicester crossing (Judge: Anders Brown). Champion – Jim and Sandy Hunter, Huntly, with a two-crop home-bred ewe by L1 Dhunow, out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve – Jim and Sandy Hunter, with a tup lamb by Midlock Zeus, out of a home-bred ewe. Both on first outing.

Texel (Judge: Donald MacPherson, Berwick-upon-Tweed). Champion – Jim Innes, Huntly, with a tup lamb by 28,000gns Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants, out of a Milnbank Dance Monkey ewe. Destined for Lanark this month. Reserve – Jim Innes, with a full ET sister to the champion. First at Highland.

Charollais (Judge: Alan Sands, Inchture). Champion – Taylor Dalgarno, Maud, with a home-bred gimmer by Knockin Welterweight, loaned from Braemuir, out of a Braemuir dam. Sire was second at RHS and champion at Echt. Reserve – The Ingram family, Logie Durno, with shearling tup Wernfawr Ace, bought last year at Worcester for 15,000gns. By Logie Durno Wall St, he was male champion at RHS.

Beltex (Judge: John Barclay, Ayrshire). Champion – Alan Miller, Midmar, with his Scottish National Show champion, Lurg Harvie ET, out of the Royal Highland Showcase champion Lurg Fern, and by Vicky’s Gladiator. Reserve – The Ingram family, Logie Durno, with three-shear tup Buckles Fury, bought at Carlisle three years ago for 11,000gns. First at RHS and Welsh.

Zwartbles (Judge: Alan Sands). Champion – Sammy Stewart, Drummuir, with tup lamb Janetstown Legacy, by Aquila Jumanji, out of a home-bred ewe by Janetstown Juniper. Placed at national. Reserve – Kevin and Wendy Anderson, Inverness, with one-crop ewe Craigies Jazz It Up, purchased as a lamb. By Bridgelands Fingal, out of Eildon Hill Beat The Clock. Second at RHS and champion at Sutherland.

Blue Texel (Judge: David Gray, Selkirk). Champion – Deborah Atkinson, Insch, with one-crop ewe Derg Foxylady, bought as a ewe lamb two years ago. Reserve inter-breed at Fettercairn, champion at Echt and second at RHS. Reserve – Stuart and Wendy Hunter, Insch, with home-bred shearling tup by Hunters Email, out of a Turbo ewe. Destined for Carlisle.

Any other breed MV-accredited (Judge: Pat Delday, Fyvie). Champion – Michelle Hanson and Darren Irvine, Keith, with a home-bred Badger Face Texel gimmer Silvermere Deadlynight Shade, which stood reserve inter-breed sheep at Nairn. Reserve – Michelle Hanson and Darren Irvine, with an embryo tup lamb by an imported ram.

Any other breed non-MV (Judge: Raymond Irvine, Tomintoul). Champion – Neil and Stuart Barclay, Insch, with a three-crop home-bred North Country Cheviot park-type ewe. First at Banchory. Reserve – Lewis Gallier, Inverurie, with a North Country Cheviot ewe lamb.

Blackface (Judge: Donald MacGregor, Milton of Campsie). Champion – Neil and Stuart Barclay, with a home-bred three-crop ewe by £32,000 Dalchirla, out home-bred ewe. Reserve – W & A Walker, Kirriemuir, with second prize ewe to the champion.

Bleu Du Maine (Judge: Jimmy Young). Champion – Andrew Wylie, Kirriemuir, with a two-shear tup Hayden Victory, by Perdi Singy Boy, and bought at Carlisle. Male champion RHS 2022 and reserve male this year. Reserve – Calum Cruden, Dyce, with home-bred gimmer Standing Stones Winter, by Standing Stones Ramos, out of a home-bred ewe. Champion at Banchory.

Small and horned minority (Judge: David Alcorn, Biggar). Champion – Sam Robson, Huntly, with a home-bred Welsh Mountain gimmer. Reserve – Ian Forsyth, Aberlour, with two-shear Jacob tup Luruha Gordo, by Harbal Lincoln. Reserve champion at Nairn, third at RHS and first at New Deer.

Pens of cross sheep (Judge: Hazel McNee, Tealing). Champion – Willie and John Brown, New Deer, with home-bred North Country Cheviot park-type gimmers. Two are by Humbleheugh Wam Bam, and the other is by Humbleheugh Xtra Blend. First outing. Reserve – Ivan Keith, Peterhead, with Texel cross Cheviot gimmers bred by his brother. By a Texel tup and destined for Thainstone gimmer sale in September.

Cross sheep singles (Judge: Jacqueline Strathdee, Rothiemay). Champion – William and David Moir, Cairness, with a home-bred three-quarter Texel gimmer by a Knock sire, out of a Texel cross mother. Reserve – Craig Paterson, Aberchirder, with a Suffolk cross Texel ewe lamb by a home-bred tup.

Sheep young handlers (Judge: John Barclay). Under 10 years – 1 and overall, Erin Irvine, Drummuir; 2, Lucy Harding, Rothienorman; 3, Sarah Fowlie, Insch. Under 14 years – 1, Fletcher Russell, Stirling; 2, Maria Rhind, Kinloss; 3, Isaac Miskelly, Alford. 14 to 16 years – 1, Logan Knox, Fyvie; 2, Grant Rhind, Kinloss; 3, Laura Smith, Inverurie.

Horses

Clydesdale (Judge: Ronald Brewster, Methven). Champion – James Ingram, Banchory, with a home-bred two-year-old filly Barnslady Joanne, by Collessie Highlander, out of Barnslady Rachel. Reserve champion last year. Reserve – Ian Young, Clochan, with home-bred yearling filly Arradoul Concerto, which stood overall horse champion at Nairn.

Highland ponies (Judge: Louise Cushine, Balbeggie). Champion – John Reid, Insch, with six-year-old stallion Ben Macdui Of Strathavon, by Dunedin Marksman, out of Esha Ness of Strahavon. Reserve – Sharon Hutcheon, Oldmeldrum, with Dunedin Fenella, by Trowan Miracle, out of Dunedin Fiona.

Shetland ponies standard (Judge: Emma Gibson, Leeds). Champion – Nicki Richards, Turriff, with Somahouse Gt, by Birchmoor Mulberry, out of Waulkmill Hesper. Reserve – Nicki Richards, with Fleurop Vd Breedehof, by Alex Vd Pony Hoeve, out of Lady E Vd Hogewald.

Shetland ponies miniature (Judge: Edwina Headley, Cumbria). Champion – Ann Irvine, Rothienorman, with Moon Shadow of Ore, by Rocky of Haybrake, out of Hazelhead Moonbeam. Reserve – Lynda Cochrane, Kilwinning, with Snelsmore Ursula, by Snelsmore Mandrake, out of Snelsmore Asis.

Beef young handler results unavailable on Monday evening.