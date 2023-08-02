Turriff Show: Aberdeen-Angus and commercials rule supreme in the cattle rings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Turriff Show: Aberdeen-Angus and commercials rule supreme in the cattle rings

Sarah-Jane Jessop judged the pairs, groups and young bull inter-breed championship

By Katrina Macarthur
Sarah-Jane Jessop works her way through the pairs at Turriff Show.
Sarah-Jane Jessop works her way through the pairs at Turriff Show.

Aberdeen-Angus and Limousin genetics were to the fore in the inter-breed cattle groups, pairs and young bull championship judging at Turriff Show.

Sarah-Jane Jessop from Stirling, tapped out the champion and reserve Aberdeen-Angus winners from Caroline Morton, Halbeath, Dunfermline, and Brailes Livestock, brought out by Richard Rettie and team, as the winning pair.

The reserve honours went to a Limousin cross duo from showman Blair Duffton, Huntly, and Andrew Gammie, of Drumforber, Laurencekirk.

This was Blair’s champion heifer named Pepsi, and Andrew’s April 2022-born bullock named Top Boy, by Johnstown Premier, out of a British Blue cross dam.

A trio of Aberdeen-Angus cattle from Brailes Livestock, also scooped the winning groups of three award, with commercials from Michael and Mark Robertson, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul, in reserve.

The junior beef bull championship was won by Caroline Morton, with her Aberdeen-Angus April, 2022-born junior stock bull named Kilmallie Juggernaut Eric.

Richard, Kathleen, Richard and Rachael Davidson, from Corsairtly, Keith, stood reserve with their Limousin bull, Corsairtly Troy.

He stood reserve in the breed and is a 17-month-old son of Dyke Luke, which will be offered for sale at Stirling Bull Sales in October.

The two-day show was also host to the Aberdeen-Angus National Summer Show, which attracted over 70 entries, as well as more than 80 Ryeland sheep competing in the breed’s Scottish National Show.

