Turriff Show: Aberdeen-Angus and commercials rule supreme in the cattle rings

Aberdeen-Angus and Limousin genetics were to the fore in the inter-breed cattle groups, pairs and young bull championship judging at Turriff Show.

Sarah-Jane Jessop from Stirling, tapped out the champion and reserve Aberdeen-Angus winners from Caroline Morton, Halbeath, Dunfermline, and Brailes Livestock, brought out by Richard Rettie and team, as the winning pair.

The reserve honours went to a Limousin cross duo from showman Blair Duffton, Huntly, and Andrew Gammie, of Drumforber, Laurencekirk.

This was Blair’s champion heifer named Pepsi, and Andrew’s April 2022-born bullock named Top Boy, by Johnstown Premier, out of a British Blue cross dam.

A trio of Aberdeen-Angus cattle from Brailes Livestock, also scooped the winning groups of three award, with commercials from Michael and Mark Robertson, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul, in reserve.

The junior beef bull championship was won by Caroline Morton, with her Aberdeen-Angus April, 2022-born junior stock bull named Kilmallie Juggernaut Eric.

Richard, Kathleen, Richard and Rachael Davidson, from Corsairtly, Keith, stood reserve with their Limousin bull, Corsairtly Troy.

He stood reserve in the breed and is a 17-month-old son of Dyke Luke, which will be offered for sale at Stirling Bull Sales in October.

The two-day show was also host to the Aberdeen-Angus National Summer Show, which attracted over 70 entries, as well as more than 80 Ryeland sheep competing in the breed’s Scottish National Show.