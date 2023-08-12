Keith breeders excel at Scottish Simmental National Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith breeders excel at Scottish Simmental National Show

The event was held at Dumfries Show.

By Katrina Macarthur
Overall championship winners from the Popes herd and Backmuir herd. Popes Princess Immie from the Wood family, below.
Brothers Reece and Andrew Simmers of the Backmuir herd at Keith returned home in style from the Scottish Simmental National Show, securing the reserve overall honours.

The event was held at Dumfries Show on the same day as the family’s local Keith Show, where the Backmuir herd scooped the Simmental championship with a three-year-old cow.

Winning the overall award at the national event, when judged by Bridget Borlase of the Sacombe herd, Hertfordshire, was Popes Princess Immie, from the Wood family, Preston.

This six-year-old cow, shown with her January-born bull calf at foot Popes Premier, also went on to win the overall beef inter-breed when judged by Stephen Illingworth of the Glenrock Limousin herd, Lockerbie.

She is by Kilbride Farm Comber, out of the herd’s former show winning cow Popes Princess Cleo.

Immie has won a number of prestigious titles this year including the supreme championship at the English Simmental National Show, reserve continental inter-breed at the Royal Norfolk, and overall inter-breed at the Yorkshire Show.

Just pipped at the post, was the eight-year-old cow Annick Colleen’s Ginger, from Reece and Andrew Simmers, Backmuir.

Bred by the late Lachlan Quarm, Ayrshire, she is by Corskie Callum, out of Annick Prudence’s Colleen EX95, and was bought by the Simmers at the Annick herd dispersal sale for a combined 23,000gns with her calf at foot.

She was shown with her February-born heifer calf at foot Backmuir Ginger’s Paprika.

The brothers also saw their Royal Highland Show champion and local show winner, three-year-old Annick Ginger’s Lucia, by Wolfstar Golddigger, win her class.

She was purchased for 16,000gns at the herd dispersal.

Backmuir Eva’s Neva, a January 2022-born heifer claimed the reserve junior female title.

Also a class winner at this year’s Royal Highland, Eva’s Neva is by Islavale Imperial, out of Starline Eva 25.

In a strong show of bulls, Armadale based breeder, Richard McCulloch, of the Overhill House herd, won the male championship, junior male championship and overall junior championship.

This was Overhill House Niko, by Overhill House Enhance, out of Overhill House Keelo.

The reserve male championship was won by an Islavale-bred bull from Gavin Brown, of the Springfield herd at Penicuik.

Purchased from the Stronachs for 6,000gns in 2020, Islavale Jabba, is by Wolfstar Elusive 13.

Another bull bred in the north-east, this time Auchorachan Kennedy, from local breeders Jim and Patricia Goldie, Newbie Mains, Annan, stood reserve in the senior males.

This four-year-old bull bred by Michael Durno, Glenlivet, was purchased for 9,000gns in 2021, and is by Auchorachan Hercules.

