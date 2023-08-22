MSP takes up fight to kill off plans for deer ‘massacres’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MSP takes up fight to kill off plans for deer 'massacres'

Edward Mountain MSP is calling on the Scottish Government to reconsider its approaches to reducing the male deer population

By Katrina Macarthur
The Scottish Government has controversial proposals for a year-round open season on male deer.
The Scottish Government has controversial proposals for a year-round open season on male deer.

Scottish Conservative MSP and Morayshire farmer Edward Mountain has hit out at the Scottish Government on its controversial proposals to introduce an all-year-round open season on killing male deer.

The Highlands and Islands MSP is calling on the Scottish Government to be ”far more thoughtful” in its approach and said reducing deer population requires ”good management, not massacres”.

His plea comes as the government’s proposal is to be considered by the Rural Affairs and Islands Committee at the Scottish Parliament in September.

He is now calling on MSPs to support his motion to annul the legislative change and has launched a petition on his website calling for the government to drop the proposals.

“After 40 years of managing deer I cannot support the Scottish Government’s proposals to remove the closed seasons on all male deer,” said Mr Mountain.

“The introduction of an all-year-round open season for male deer is likely to result in increased suffering and poor selective management.

“Creating a permanent open season on culling male deer will not lead to good management, but indiscriminate killing and, I fear, uncontrolled slaughter.

“That’s why I have lodged a motion to annul this proposal at the Scottish Parliament and have also launched a petition calling on the Scottish Government to drop this idea.”

Mr Mountain said the current closed seasons are already serving Scotland well and are far more effective at protecting the welfare of the deer population.

He added: “Indeed, if there is reason to shoot deer during the closed season, then there is already a licencing scheme in place which ensures culling is justified and is granted approval. Frankly, replacing the current measures with an open season is just excessive.

MSP Edward Mountain. Picture by Sandy McCook

“Managing and culling the deer population takes more than just shooting every male deer in sight. The Scottish Government needs to go back to the drawing board and be far more thoughtful in its approach in its aim to reduce the size of the national deer herd.

“I would prefer to see them put more boots on the ground and collaborate more with land managers, focusing their efforts on protecting the fit and healthy male deer.”

Lorna Slater, Biodiversity Minister, argued the fact that deer numbers have doubled in the last 30 years or so.

“Deer are, and will continue to be, an important part of the ecosystem in Scotland,” said Ms Slater.

“We need to take urgent action to reduce numbers to prevent damage to young trees, to peatland and sensitive habitats. This action is vital to secure our climate and nature objectives and we have consulted widely on our proposals with a range of organisations involved in deer management.

“Removing the male deer close season is a sensible step towards sustainable management and these claims are simply inaccurate. The measure was proposed by the independent Deer Working Group and the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission has confirmed there are no adverse welfare impacts.”

