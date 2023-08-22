MSP takes up fight to kill off plans for deer ‘massacres’

Scottish Conservative MSP and Morayshire farmer Edward Mountain has hit out at the Scottish Government on its controversial proposals to introduce an all-year-round open season on killing male deer.

The Highlands and Islands MSP is calling on the Scottish Government to be ”far more thoughtful” in its approach and said reducing deer population requires ”good management, not massacres”.

His plea comes as the government’s proposal is to be considered by the Rural Affairs and Islands Committee at the Scottish Parliament in September.

He is now calling on MSPs to support his motion to annul the legislative change and has launched a petition on his website calling for the government to drop the proposals.

“After 40 years of managing deer I cannot support the Scottish Government’s proposals to remove the closed seasons on all male deer,” said Mr Mountain.

“The introduction of an all-year-round open season for male deer is likely to result in increased suffering and poor selective management.

“Creating a permanent open season on culling male deer will not lead to good management, but indiscriminate killing and, I fear, uncontrolled slaughter.

“That’s why I have lodged a motion to annul this proposal at the Scottish Parliament and have also launched a petition calling on the Scottish Government to drop this idea.”

Mr Mountain said the current closed seasons are already serving Scotland well and are far more effective at protecting the welfare of the deer population.

He added: “Indeed, if there is reason to shoot deer during the closed season, then there is already a licencing scheme in place which ensures culling is justified and is granted approval. Frankly, replacing the current measures with an open season is just excessive.

“Managing and culling the deer population takes more than just shooting every male deer in sight. The Scottish Government needs to go back to the drawing board and be far more thoughtful in its approach in its aim to reduce the size of the national deer herd.

“I would prefer to see them put more boots on the ground and collaborate more with land managers, focusing their efforts on protecting the fit and healthy male deer.”

Lorna Slater, Biodiversity Minister, argued the fact that deer numbers have doubled in the last 30 years or so.

“Deer are, and will continue to be, an important part of the ecosystem in Scotland,” said Ms Slater.

“We need to take urgent action to reduce numbers to prevent damage to young trees, to peatland and sensitive habitats. This action is vital to secure our climate and nature objectives and we have consulted widely on our proposals with a range of organisations involved in deer management.

“Removing the male deer close season is a sensible step towards sustainable management and these claims are simply inaccurate. The measure was proposed by the independent Deer Working Group and the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission has confirmed there are no adverse welfare impacts.”