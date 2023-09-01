NSA’s bid to reduce sheep disease risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NSA's bid to reduce sheep disease risk

The National Sheep Association is urging producers to be cautious when bringing bought in replacements onto the farm.

By Katrina Macarthur
Buying from the same trusted farm is encouraged.
The National Sheep Association’s (NSA) chief executive Phil Stocker is urging farmers to do what they can to reduce risks of disease transmission when buying in replacement stock.

With the breeding sheep sales season now in full swing across the UK, Mr Stocker said he has lost count of the number of farmers who he has spoken to that have unsuspectedly bought in diseases to their flocks when purchasing replacements.

He said awareness of some risks of bought in stock such as foot disease and anthelmintic resistance of certain parasites is well known.

Mr Stocker added that the risk of introducing diseases such as MV, OPA, and Border Disease are frequently still ignored by many.

He said: “Having experienced the serious consequences of this these farmers are urging NSA to do more to highlight the risk to others and encourage more responsible and trustworthy trade.

“This is all about reducing the risks rather than any guarantees of ‘disease free’ status. It will surely be a matter of time before more suppliers of breeding stock are providing some indication of the disease status of the stock they are selling.”

According to NSA, the sector will see more rapid progress if buyers begin to ask more questions, and then back these up with reasonable quarantine procedures when stock arrives home following purchase.

The organisation says to buy from the same trusted farms repeatedly is a good place to start.

If the seller isn’t part of a health scheme or has not done any screening, then it is advisable for the purchaser to do random blood tests when the sheep arrive home and whilst still in isolation.

Buying ewe lambs and running them on in isolation also gives breathing space to identify problems before mixing with the main flock.

Mr Stocker added that quarantining and testing both females and males is advisable.

“I realise some breeding sheep producers might find these comments challenging, but I can definitely foresee a time when it becomes the norm to give some indication of health status,” he said.

“I also realise how hard it is as a producer of breeding stock to test and receive some unwelcome results – this can be costly and damage reputations, but taking responsible action is surely better to protect reputations and business in the longer term.

“We have established health monitoring schemes such as those run by the Premium Sheep and Goat Health Scheme that can help to cover some of the costs of those farmer/vet conversations.”

