Preparations underway for Christmas Classic with new top team

Planning is underway for the north-east’s premier prime stock show and sale at Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ Thainstone Centre.

The Aberdeen Christmas Classic, held in conjunction with the Aberdeen Fatstock Association, will take place on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 November.

Held over two days, the event will commence on the Monday evening with the sale of female pedigree sheep and the Rising Stars Calf Show and Young Farmers’ animals.

The main day will see shows of prime cattle and sheep, followed by the sale.

This year’s event will again be sponsored by specialist construction firm Rapid Project Development (RPD) owned by the Duxbury family who farm near Rothienorman.

RPD has sponsored the two-day event for the past four years and will be present on both days of the event with a stand.

A new top team has also been appointed for the Aberdeen Fatstock Association, with Gary Raeburn of Forbes Raeburn Butchers in Huntly as president, and Sarah Balfour, who works with SAC Consulting, as vice-president.

Tim McDonald, prime and cull cattle manager at Aberdeen and Northern Marts encouraged returning and new exhibitors to get their livestock looked out for another fantastic event.

At last year’s show, Wilson Peters from Crieff stood overall champion in the prime cattle with a Charolais cross heifer which sold for £4,200 to butcher Anthony Kitson, Harrogate.

A new centre record was also achieved in the pedigree sheep, when Robbie Wilson from Turriff, sold a ewe lamb for 7,000gns to the Blackwoods of Auldhouseburn, Ayrshire.

More details for this year’s event in due course.