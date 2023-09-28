A9 reopen following two-vehicle crash near Tain

The A9 Inverness to Thurso road was restricted in both directions due to a two-vehicle crash near Tain.

The incident occurred just after 2pm on Thursday afternoon on the A9 near its junction with the B9174, near Asda.

Police were in attendance and confirmed two vehicles were involved in the crash.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A9 Tain Bypass, around 2.14pm on Thursday, September 28.

Traffic Scotland notified drivers the A9 was restricted due to the incident for around two hours before fully opening to traffic at 4.30pm.

