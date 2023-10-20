Goldies herd tops Limousin sale in Carlisle at 32,000gns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Goldies herd tops Limousin sale in Carlisle at 32,000gns

Limousin bulls traded £628 dearer on the year.

By Katrina Macarthur
Sale leader was first prize senior winner Goldies Torpedo. Image: MacGregor Photography
Sale leader was first prize senior winner Goldies Torpedo. Image: MacGregor Photography

Limousin bulls sold to a top of 32,000gns at Carlisle on Saturday when Harrison and Hetherington sold 57 head to average £8,206.58.

Trading £628 more on the 2022 sale, 13 bulls sold with a five-figure price tag, with the senior bulls producing the dearest average of £8,461.76.

Sale leader was first prize senior winner Goldies Torpedo, a March 2o22-born embryo calf bred out of the Wilodge Vantastic sired Goldies Glamour, which is a full sister to Goldies Comet and Goldies Goldfinger.

By Ampertaine Opportunity, he sold to Allan Campbell for his Strawfrank herd, Lanark.

Mike and Melanie Alford, Foxhill Farm, Devon, sold Foxhillfarm Titan, for 30,000gns to Messrs Cormack, Monmouthshire.

This first prize winner is a May 2022 son out of the Wilodge Vantastic sired Foxhillfarm Gracie and is by Derrygullinane Kingbull.

Messrs Lee and Lloyd of the Calogale herd in Wales sold April 2019 born Meadowrig Pedro for 20,000gns to Northern Ireland with Messrs Shields, Kilkell, Newry.

Bred by Anthony Renton, he is by Homebyres Macadoo, and was purchased privately in 2020, breeding offspring to 30,000gns, 18,000gns and 11,5000gns for Calogale.

Selling for 20,000gns to an undisclosed buyer was Helen Wilson’s Bankdalefarm Tigerroll from Carlisle.

He is an embryo calf by Plumtree Fantastic, out of a Goldies Jackpot dam.

James McKay’s Ampertaine herd from Northern Ireland, topped at 17,000gns for April 2022 born Ampertaine Topgun, by Plumtree Fantastic, out of Ampertaine Odette.

Bruce Goldie’s Limousin herd from Dumfries led the way at 32,000gns

The buyer was Messrs Wood & Sons, Shropshire.

Selling up to Shapinsay, Orkney, with the Johnstons from Hewan, was Maraiscote Tonto from Ian Nimmo’s herd at Wishaw, Lanark.

This one is an April 2022 born son of Bassingfield Machoman, out of the Goldies Comet dam Maraiscote Gabby.

Andrew Burnett’s Spittalton Tesla from Stirling, stood reserve junior male champion and sold for 15,00gns to Messrs Perkins, Avon.

He is by Ampertaine Opportunity, out of the Dinmore Hitman sired, Spittalton Ligolo.

Mr Burnett also sold another by the same sire, Spittalton Trump, for 12,000gns to Messrs Hutton, Cumbria.

Bruce Goldie was back in the money at 12,000gns for his intermediate champion Goldies Tango, bred the same way as the sale leader.

The buyer was Messrs Bunting & Son, New Abbey, Dumfries.

Stephen and Thomas Illingworth, Lockerbie, sold their reserve intermediate champion Glenrock Terminator, by Goldies Northstar, for 12,000gns to the Grahams at Burnbank, Stirling.

Robert Graham from Bridge of Allan, paid the same money for Garrowby Tarzan, by Grahams Rooney, from Yorkshire.

On the other side of the coin, Mr Graham sold Grahams Talent for 9,00gns to the Lindsays from Cairnleith, Kirriemuir.

