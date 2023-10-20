Goldies herd tops Limousin sale in Carlisle at 32,000gns

Limousin bulls sold to a top of 32,000gns at Carlisle on Saturday when Harrison and Hetherington sold 57 head to average £8,206.58.

Trading £628 more on the 2022 sale, 13 bulls sold with a five-figure price tag, with the senior bulls producing the dearest average of £8,461.76.

Sale leader was first prize senior winner Goldies Torpedo, a March 2o22-born embryo calf bred out of the Wilodge Vantastic sired Goldies Glamour, which is a full sister to Goldies Comet and Goldies Goldfinger.

By Ampertaine Opportunity, he sold to Allan Campbell for his Strawfrank herd, Lanark.

Mike and Melanie Alford, Foxhill Farm, Devon, sold Foxhillfarm Titan, for 30,000gns to Messrs Cormack, Monmouthshire.

This first prize winner is a May 2022 son out of the Wilodge Vantastic sired Foxhillfarm Gracie and is by Derrygullinane Kingbull.

Messrs Lee and Lloyd of the Calogale herd in Wales sold April 2019 born Meadowrig Pedro for 20,000gns to Northern Ireland with Messrs Shields, Kilkell, Newry.

Bred by Anthony Renton, he is by Homebyres Macadoo, and was purchased privately in 2020, breeding offspring to 30,000gns, 18,000gns and 11,5000gns for Calogale.

Selling for 20,000gns to an undisclosed buyer was Helen Wilson’s Bankdalefarm Tigerroll from Carlisle.

He is an embryo calf by Plumtree Fantastic, out of a Goldies Jackpot dam.

James McKay’s Ampertaine herd from Northern Ireland, topped at 17,000gns for April 2022 born Ampertaine Topgun, by Plumtree Fantastic, out of Ampertaine Odette.

The buyer was Messrs Wood & Sons, Shropshire.

Selling up to Shapinsay, Orkney, with the Johnstons from Hewan, was Maraiscote Tonto from Ian Nimmo’s herd at Wishaw, Lanark.

This one is an April 2022 born son of Bassingfield Machoman, out of the Goldies Comet dam Maraiscote Gabby.

Andrew Burnett’s Spittalton Tesla from Stirling, stood reserve junior male champion and sold for 15,00gns to Messrs Perkins, Avon.

He is by Ampertaine Opportunity, out of the Dinmore Hitman sired, Spittalton Ligolo.

Mr Burnett also sold another by the same sire, Spittalton Trump, for 12,000gns to Messrs Hutton, Cumbria.

Bruce Goldie was back in the money at 12,000gns for his intermediate champion Goldies Tango, bred the same way as the sale leader.

The buyer was Messrs Bunting & Son, New Abbey, Dumfries.

Stephen and Thomas Illingworth, Lockerbie, sold their reserve intermediate champion Glenrock Terminator, by Goldies Northstar, for 12,000gns to the Grahams at Burnbank, Stirling.

Robert Graham from Bridge of Allan, paid the same money for Garrowby Tarzan, by Grahams Rooney, from Yorkshire.

On the other side of the coin, Mr Graham sold Grahams Talent for 9,00gns to the Lindsays from Cairnleith, Kirriemuir.