Stirling Bull Sales: Junior Aberdeen-Angus bulls sweep the board

Owen Tunney from Cheshire placed the classes of Aberdeen-Angus bulls.

By Katrina Macarthur
The Aberdeen-Angus judging kicked off the Stirling Bull Sales event.
The Aberdeen-Angus judging kicked off the Stirling Bull Sales event.

The judging at Stirling Bull Sales commenced this morning with the Aberdeen-Angus breed judged by Owen Tunney of the Morpheus herd in Cheshire.

Mr Tunney tapped out two junior bulls as champion and reserve, with the overall honours going to Gordon Profit from the Trustees of the late Gordon R Brooke, Upper Huntlywood Farm, Earlston, Duns.

This April 2022-born bull is by Cheerbrook Profit V138, while his Rawburn Lord Ross sired dam, Belhaven Pole Star H070, has bred progeny to 40,000gms, 22,000gns and 17,000gns.

Reserve went to Duncanziemere Scorpion Y471, from Andrew Clark and family, Cumnock, Ayrshire.

Also born in April 2022, he is by Auchincrieve Exodus U285, which has bred sons to 30,000gns and averaged over 9,000gns.

Bred from the same family as the herd’s senior stock bull Sportsman, his dam is the Rawburn Jester Eric sired, Duncanziemere Schelda R142.

In the seniors, champion went to Andrew Hodge’s Rulesmains Paycheck Y680, from Duns.

This March 2022-born son of Blelack Prince Camelot W017, stood reserve male champion at the Great Yorkshire Show.

His dam is the Duncanziemere Judge R170 sired, Rulesmains Princess V171.

Reserve senior was Norman Bellfield’s December 2021-born Daneside Bombadier, from Macclesfield.

He is by Gretnahouse Blacksmith, out of Tonley Belle.

Amongst the intermediate classes, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle’s Drumhill Emerald Fire YF671, from Cookstown, Northern Ireland, took reserve.

This April 2022-born is by Drumhill Quintin, out of Drumhill Evora.

Tapped out as reserve intermediate was D Strachan and Sons’ Shawtonhill Black Blade Y866, from Strathaven in Lanarkshire.

He is an April 2022-born son of Shawtonhill Ninja, out of Shawtonhill Black Beth.

Full report in Monday’s Press & Journal

