Aberdeen Christmas Classic: Moirs lead the way in prime lambs

Moir brothers William and David, of Home Farm Cairness, Fraserburgh, won the open championship in the pairs of prime lambs at this year’s Aberdeen Christmas Classic.

The judge Bill Cameron, Burnside of Edengight, Grange, Keith, backed his decision when he went on to buy them for £320 per head.

This was two home-bred, seventh eighth Beltex scaling 45kg and by a Culsh Beltex tup bought from John Maclean in Carlisle for 2,000gns.

Sale leaders at £350 per head were William and David’s Young Farmers’ champions bred the exact same way as the open champion winners.

They scaled 44kg and were purchased by Gordon Kemp of J Gordon and Co, Waterside, Forbes, Alford.

Reserve in the open championship was Willie and John Brown, Hilton of Culsh, New Deer, with two 52kg home-bred Texel cross lambs.

Bred out of Beltex cross Texel mothers, they are by Canlleflaes Delight, and sold to Bill Cameron.

Susan Smith, and daughters Emma and Laura, and son Neil, of Drumnahive, Kildrummy, Alford, won the butchers championship this year, having won the open honours last year.

Their winners, a pair of home-bred 42.5kg Beltex cross lambs, are by a tup bought privately from Stewart and Vanessa Tillbrook, out of Beltex cross dams.

They sold for £200 per head to John Munro Butchers, Dingwall.