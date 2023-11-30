Aberdeen Christmas Classic: Moirs lead the way in prime lambs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Christmas Classic: Moirs lead the way in prime lambs

The prime lamb entries were judged by Bill Cameron from Grange, Keith.

By Katrina Macarthur
The Young Farmers' prime lambs from the Moir brothers sold for the top price per head of £350.
The Young Farmers' prime lambs from the Moir brothers sold for the top price per head of £350.

Moir brothers William and David, of Home Farm Cairness, Fraserburgh, won the open championship in the pairs of prime lambs at this year’s Aberdeen Christmas Classic.

The judge Bill Cameron, Burnside of Edengight, Grange, Keith, backed his decision when he went on to buy them for £320 per head.

This was two home-bred, seventh eighth Beltex scaling 45kg and by a Culsh Beltex tup bought from John Maclean in Carlisle for 2,000gns.

Sale leaders at £350 per head were William and David’s Young Farmers’ champions bred the exact same way as the open champion winners.

They scaled 44kg and were purchased by Gordon Kemp of J Gordon and Co, Waterside, Forbes, Alford.

The Smiths from Drumnahive won the butchers’ championship.

Reserve in the open championship was Willie and John Brown, Hilton of Culsh, New Deer, with two 52kg home-bred Texel cross lambs.

Bred out of Beltex cross Texel mothers, they are by Canlleflaes Delight, and sold to Bill Cameron.

Susan Smith, and daughters Emma and Laura, and son Neil, of Drumnahive, Kildrummy, Alford, won the butchers championship this year, having won the open honours last year.

Their winners, a pair of home-bred 42.5kg Beltex cross lambs, are by a tup bought privately from Stewart and Vanessa Tillbrook, out of Beltex cross dams.

They sold for £200 per head to John Munro Butchers, Dingwall.

