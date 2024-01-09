Island farmers to have their say on policy with new £100k project

Island farmers and crofters in Orkney, Shetland and the Outer Hebrides could benefit from a new £100,000 research grant.

The project has been launched by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) to gather views on agricultural and land use policy changes.

It is being led by Steven Thomson, professor in Agricultural Economics and Policy at SRUC, and will consider the risks and opportunities for these island communities as support becomes increasingly ‘conditional’ based on climate and biodiversity outcomes.

Running until early April, the project will provide a stock take of agriculture on the islands, including long-term trends, as well as considering the additional costs associated with agricultural activity in these areas.

Working with Andrew Moxey, of Pareto Consulting, and SAC Consulting offices in Lerwick, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Balivanich, the project will gather valuable insights from farmers and crofters, stakeholders, supply chains and communities through in-person, written views and online events.

This will be used to inform recommendations fed back to Scottish Government policy makers.

If you would like to get involved in this project, please contact your local SAC Consulting office.