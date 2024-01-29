First Minister to address farmers at NFUS national AGM and conference

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf is set to attend NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) national AGM and conference in Glasgow next month.

The First Minister will address delegates with a speech at the annual event at the Radisson Blu Hotel on Friday February 9 where Scotland’s rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon will also be in attendance.

As a major event in the agricultural calendar, hundreds of NFU members and industry leaders will gather in the city in hope of receiving a ‘descriptive’ update on Scotland’s future farming policy.

Ms Gougeon will join the First Minister for a question-and-answer session after his speech.

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy said: “NFU Scotland’s National Conference, AGM and dinner is a long-established highlight of the Scottish agricultural calendar, and we are delighted to have the First Minister join us to address our delegates on the Friday morning.

“NFU Scotland has had the opportunity to meet the First Minister on several occasions since his appointment and we have been in correspondence with him on key issues including future agricultural policy and funding for our sector.

“The theme of the conference is securing a profitable and sustainable future for Scotland’s farmers and crofters, and the benefits that would deliver for our rural economy, our rural communities, and our ambitions on increasing biodiversity and reducing emissions.

“We look forward to hearing from the First Minister on how his Government will support and deliver that vision in the months and years ahead.”

The First Minister Humza Yousaf MSP will address NFU Scotland’s council meeting at at 9.30am on February 9.