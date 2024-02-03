Jeremy Clarkson backs farming protests

Farming hero Jeremy Clarkson has shown his support for French farmers who have been protesting this week against better prices, less red tape and unfair competition from overseas.

Hundreds of tractors have blocked roads in Paris, with similar protests now taking place in Germany, Belgium and The Netherlands this week.

A summit of EU leaders commenced on Thursday, with the European Commission set to unveil proposals to reduce imports and relax environmental rules.

Hundreds of protestors and tractors were positioned in Luxembourg Square in Brussels where European leaders were looking out their windows at the crowds of farming protestors.

Mr Clarkson, who stars in Clarkson’s Farm, took to Twitter to back the farmers who are against government.

Writing on Twitter in French language he said: “Agriculteurs français. Je parie que personne n’a jamais dit cela auparavant, mais bonne chance, venant d’Angleterre.”

This translates to: “French farmers. I bet no one has ever said this before, but good luck, coming from England.”