Rhynie farmers win Norgrass Silage competition

The North of Scotland Grassland Society (Norgrass) has revealed the winners of its annual silage competition.

This year’s contest attracted entries from 37 farms as far north as Caithness and down to Laurencekirk in the south, with 17 entries in the pit section and 47 entries in the bale section.

The judge was Huntly farmer Alan Bradley of Tillyminate, Gartly, who won the competition last year.

Due to stormy weather, the competition was judged over two weeks in mid-January, visiting a shortlist of 8 farms.

Entries were judged on the analysis supplied and allotted marks for dry matter, ME, crude protein and intake factor.

Taking the lead in the 2023 competition was a bale entry from Stuart and Joscelyn Ramage from Mains of Drumminor, Rhynie, Huntly, when scoring an overall score of 94.50.

Echt farmer Jamie McIntyre from Milton of Cullerlie, stood reserve overall with the pit entry.

The highest crude protein result this year was 176g/kg DM in a sample from Nicola Wordie, Mains of Cairnborrow, Glass, Huntly.

Norgrass secretary James Law said: “The summer of 2023 proved to be a tricky year for silage and hay production. Those who cut grass in late May benefited from the exceptionally dry spring and made some nice silage but those who in June and July had to contend with a very showery summer. Getting grass dry was very challenging.

“In general the dry matter and crude protein were lower than in previous years.”

The Ramages will go forward as the Norgrass representative in the Scottish Silage Competition and will compete against the winners of the East and West area silage competitions.

The Norgrass competition was sponsored by Towns & Carnie, with help from SRUC, East Coast Viners and Harbro.