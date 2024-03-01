Scotland’s farming union launches NFU Scotland Finance for members

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland's farming union launches NFU Scotland Finance for members

The service will offer tailored loans, commercial mortgages, asset finance, business credit cards, and refinancing opportunities to the union's membership.

By Katrina Macarthur
The new partnership is aimed at helping NFUS members to achieve sustainable and profitable businesses.
The new partnership is aimed at helping NFUS members to achieve sustainable and profitable businesses.

Scotland’s farming union NFU Scotland has announced a new partnership with a business finance broker to create NFU Scotland Finance.

It has joined forces with County Durham-based Anglo Scottish Asset Finance – a dedicated vision of Anglo Scottish to offer bespoke business finance solutions to NFU Scotland’s 9,000 members.

The service will offer tailored loans, commercial mortgages, asset finance, business credit cards, and refinancing opportunities to the union’s membership.

Anglo Scottish Asset Finance has been supporting businesses with business finance solutions for almost two decades and has extensive experience funding many types of agricultural machinery and vehicles, as well as diversification and green energy projects to help agricultural businesses achieve their growth and sustainability goals.

NFU Scotland CEO John Davidson said: “This partnership is built on a shared philosophy to help NFU Scotland’s members to achieve sustainable and profitable businesses.

“We’ve seen how impactful and innovative our members can be when they are supported by reliable financial services, and we expect many of them will use this opportunity to grow their businesses, and thus create a stable future for Scottish agriculture.”

John Davidson, chief executive of NFU Scotland.

The newly formed NFU Scotland Finance will be led by Andrew Laird, head of agriculture & food finance at Anglo Scottish, and supported by a team of farming finance specialists.

The team plan to contact members directly, as well as attend NFU Scotland events to discuss new projects and commercial opportunities.

Andrew added: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with NFU Scotland to establish NFU Scotland Finance.

“As an organisation, NFU Scotland is dedicated to representing and advancing the interests of farmers and crofters in Scotland. By joining forces to become NFU Scotland Finance, we are committed to providing NFU Scotland members with tailored commercial finance and asset finance solutions to help them achieve their growth and diversification objectives.”

Anglo Scottish Asset Finance was founded in 2007 and is an experienced group of finance brokers that prides itself on providing a wide range of personal and commercial finance options, with a special focus on large-scale projects.

Anglo Scottish’s unique portfolio of funders allows for a myriad of finance options for a wide range of clients.

