Scotland’s farming union launches NFU Scotland Finance for members

Scotland’s farming union NFU Scotland has announced a new partnership with a business finance broker to create NFU Scotland Finance.

It has joined forces with County Durham-based Anglo Scottish Asset Finance – a dedicated vision of Anglo Scottish to offer bespoke business finance solutions to NFU Scotland’s 9,000 members.

The service will offer tailored loans, commercial mortgages, asset finance, business credit cards, and refinancing opportunities to the union’s membership.

Anglo Scottish Asset Finance has been supporting businesses with business finance solutions for almost two decades and has extensive experience funding many types of agricultural machinery and vehicles, as well as diversification and green energy projects to help agricultural businesses achieve their growth and sustainability goals.

NFU Scotland CEO John Davidson said: “This partnership is built on a shared philosophy to help NFU Scotland’s members to achieve sustainable and profitable businesses.

“We’ve seen how impactful and innovative our members can be when they are supported by reliable financial services, and we expect many of them will use this opportunity to grow their businesses, and thus create a stable future for Scottish agriculture.”

The newly formed NFU Scotland Finance will be led by Andrew Laird, head of agriculture & food finance at Anglo Scottish, and supported by a team of farming finance specialists.

The team plan to contact members directly, as well as attend NFU Scotland events to discuss new projects and commercial opportunities.

Andrew added: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with NFU Scotland to establish NFU Scotland Finance.

“As an organisation, NFU Scotland is dedicated to representing and advancing the interests of farmers and crofters in Scotland. By joining forces to become NFU Scotland Finance, we are committed to providing NFU Scotland members with tailored commercial finance and asset finance solutions to help them achieve their growth and diversification objectives.”

Anglo Scottish Asset Finance was founded in 2007 and is an experienced group of finance brokers that prides itself on providing a wide range of personal and commercial finance options, with a special focus on large-scale projects.

Anglo Scottish’s unique portfolio of funders allows for a myriad of finance options for a wide range of clients.