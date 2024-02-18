Stirling Bull Sales: Overhill House and Backmuir take top honours in Simmentals

Richard McCulloch’s Overhill House Simmental herd from West Lothian scored a hat-trick at Stirling Bull Sales when he secured his third supreme win on the trot.

The show of Simmentals included 13 classes of bulls judged by pedigree cattle breeder and machinery dealer Stuart Barclay of the Harestone herd.

Mr McCulloch, who runs 130 pedigree cows near Armadale, already claimed the supreme championship tickets here at Stirling Bull Sales in May and October last year, and at Carlisle in May.

Overhill House achieves fourth society championship

Tapped out as intermediate champion, before taking the overall honours, was May 2022-born Overhill House Nikey 22, shown by freelance stockman Brian Wills.

This bull is by the 26,000gns Pistyll Kingsman, a bull which bred the breed’s new record holder, the 46,000gns Overhill House Neo, sold at Stirling in October, and daughters to 18,000gns.

The dam is the Mohana Fletcher sired, Overhill House Ice Cone.

Backmuir wins reserve overall

Reece and Andrew Simmers, together with father Philip, from Backmuir, Keith, had a good day when they secured both the senior and reserve senior championships, as well as reserve overall.

Claiming their first ever senior win and runner-up here, was Backmuir Nate 22, an April 2022-born bull by the 18,000gns Wolfstar Jackaroo 18, that sired last year’s 15,000gns bull.

He is a heifer’s calf out of the Corrick Hayden 16 sired, Backmuir Kreole’s Koala – one of 100 pedigree females in the herd.

Reserve senior champion for the Simmers team was Backmuir Nero 22, a similarly aged bull by Backmuir King, which stood male champion at the Royal Highland Show and saw his first three sons average £10,500.

His dam is one of the herd’s original females Starline Eva 30, by Starline Exclusive 13.

Junior championship won by Islavale

Fellow Keith breeders, the Stronach family of the Islavale herd at Berryleys, stood junior champion with Islavale Novak 22.

This October 2022-born bull is by the privately purchased Irish stock bull Coose Lincoln, which sons have already averaged 11,000gns at Stirling.

Bred out of the Curaheen Giant dam Islavale Jazz, Novak stood senior male champion for the family at the Stars of the Future Calf Show in November.

The reserve junior championship went to Alex and Ross King of the Wolfstar herd at Ormiston in East Lothian.

Wolfstar takes reserve junior

This was November 2022-born Wolfstar Nasa 22, an AI son of Islavale Guy, out of the Team Celtic dam, Wolfstar Ivy.

Reserve champion in the intermediate bulls was June 2022-born Denzies Nugget 22, from Michael Barlow and sons John and Matthew, from Leyland in Lancashire.

He is by Denzies Hamish 16, out of the Team Celtic sired Ashland Topaz Janet.