Stirling Bull Sales: Overhill House and Backmuir take top honours in Simmentals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Stirling Bull Sales: Overhill House and Backmuir take top honours in Simmentals

The judging on Sunday included 13 classes judged by Stuart Barclay.

By Katrina Macarthur
The Simmental championship was won by Richard McCulloch's herd, with the Simmers family in reserve.
The Simmental championship was won by Richard McCulloch's herd, with the Simmers family in reserve.

Richard McCulloch’s Overhill House Simmental herd from West Lothian scored a hat-trick at Stirling Bull Sales when he secured his third supreme win on the trot.

The show of Simmentals included 13 classes of bulls judged by pedigree cattle breeder and machinery dealer Stuart Barclay of the Harestone herd.

Mr McCulloch, who runs 130 pedigree cows near Armadale, already claimed the supreme championship tickets here at Stirling Bull Sales in May and October last year, and at Carlisle in May.

Overhill House achieves fourth society championship

Tapped out as intermediate champion, before taking the overall honours, was May 2022-born Overhill House Nikey 22, shown by freelance stockman Brian Wills.

This bull is by the 26,000gns Pistyll Kingsman, a bull which bred the breed’s new record holder, the 46,000gns Overhill House Neo, sold at Stirling in October, and daughters to 18,000gns.

The dam is the Mohana Fletcher sired, Overhill House Ice Cone.

Backmuir wins reserve overall

Reece and Andrew Simmers, together with father Philip, from Backmuir, Keith, had a good day when they secured both the senior and reserve senior championships, as well as reserve overall.

Claiming their first ever senior win and runner-up here, was Backmuir Nate 22, an April 2022-born bull by the 18,000gns Wolfstar Jackaroo 18, that sired last year’s 15,000gns bull.

He is a heifer’s calf out of the Corrick Hayden 16 sired, Backmuir Kreole’s Koala – one of 100 pedigree females in the herd.

Reserve senior champion for the Simmers team was Backmuir Nero 22, a similarly aged bull by Backmuir King, which stood male champion at the Royal Highland Show and saw his first three sons average £10,500.

His dam is one of the herd’s original females Starline Eva 30, by Starline Exclusive 13.

Junior championship won by Islavale

Fellow Keith breeders, the Stronach family of the Islavale herd at Berryleys, stood junior champion with Islavale Novak 22.

This October 2022-born bull is by the privately purchased Irish stock bull Coose Lincoln, which sons have already averaged 11,000gns at Stirling.

Bred out of the Curaheen Giant dam Islavale Jazz, Novak stood senior male champion for the family at the Stars of the Future Calf Show in November.

The reserve junior championship went to Alex and Ross King of the Wolfstar herd at Ormiston in East Lothian.

Wolfstar takes reserve junior

This was November 2022-born Wolfstar Nasa 22, an AI son of Islavale Guy, out of the Team Celtic dam, Wolfstar Ivy.

Reserve champion in the intermediate bulls was June 2022-born Denzies Nugget 22, from Michael Barlow and sons John and Matthew, from Leyland in Lancashire.

He is by Denzies Hamish 16, out of the Team Celtic sired Ashland Topaz Janet.

More from Farming

The overall and reserve winners from Gill and Malcolm Pye's Rednock herd.
Stirling Bull Sales: Rednock Salers do the double
Droughts could occur once every three years.
Event to examine water scarcity impacts on north-east farmers
The event will take place one week earlier than usual in November 2024.
Organisers of AgriScot announce new date for 2024
Glen of Applecross from Oli Harrison of the The Applecross Trust led the way at 12,000gns.
Highland cattle breeders enjoy strong trade in Oban
Strathspey monitor farmers Calum and Malcolm Smith from Auchernack Farm.
Hands-on body condition scoring at Strathspey Monitor Farm
One of two bulls to make 18,000gns was Blackhoue Bundee-Aki.
Strong trade for Luings with increased average and 18,000gns top twice
RHET executive officer Katrina Barclay presented with cheque by NFUS president Martin Kennedy.
More than £4,500 raised for RSABI and RHET at NFUS dinner
Sale leader at £2,000 from George Milne's Kinaldy flock in Fife.
Kinaldy leads NCC females at Lockerbie
Garry Patterson is working farm manager at Delfur Farms. Pictures by Melissa Irvine.
Building on the best of breeding lines at Delfur Simmentals
Store cattle selling through Aberdeen and Northern Marts' Thainstone Centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Additional mart data to be published on QMS website