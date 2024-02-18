Stirling Bull Sales: Rednock Salers do the double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Stirling Bull Sales: Rednock Salers do the double

Gill and Malcolm Pye's herd stood champion and reserve in the Salers breed.

By Katrina Macarthur
The overall and reserve winners from Gill and Malcolm Pye's Rednock herd.
In the Salers judging at Stirling Bull Sales, Welsh judge Arwel Owen tapped out two bulls from Gill and Malcolm Pye’s Rendock herd from Stirling as overall champion and reserve.

Supreme champion was the junior winner May 2022-born Rednock Seb, by Drumaglea Kes, while the reserve overall honours went to another by the same sire, this time the intermediate leader March 2022-born Rednock Shamrock Poll.

Gerald and Morag Smith from Drumsleed, Laurencekirk, stood senior champion with February 2022-born Drumsleed Sultan, by Cleuchhead Outlaw.

Reserve senior was local breeder Murray Lyle, from Mid Cambushinnie, Dunblane, with April 2021-born Strathallan Robbie, by Seawell Nobleman.

The Pyes also took reserve intermediate with April 2022-born Rednock Storm, by AI French sire Baron.

RESULTS

Salers (Judge: Arwel Owen, Llwyn Y Gog, Foel, Welshpool). Seniors – 1 and senior champion, G and M Smith’s Drumsleed Sultan; 2 and reserve senior, M Lyle’s Strathallan Robbie; 3, C McClymont’s Cuil Skye. Intermediate – 1, intermediate champion and reserve overall, G and M Pye’s Rednock Shamrock Poll; 2, G and M Pye’s Rednock Storm; 3, A MacKenzie’s Whitebog Struan. Junior – 1, junior champion and overall, G and M Pye’s Rednock Seb; 2, G and M Pye’s Rednock Sirocco; 3, Livesey Farming’s Cleuchhead Superman.

