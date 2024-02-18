Stirling Bull Sales: Rednock Salers do the double

In the Salers judging at Stirling Bull Sales, Welsh judge Arwel Owen tapped out two bulls from Gill and Malcolm Pye’s Rendock herd from Stirling as overall champion and reserve.

Supreme champion was the junior winner May 2022-born Rednock Seb, by Drumaglea Kes, while the reserve overall honours went to another by the same sire, this time the intermediate leader March 2022-born Rednock Shamrock Poll.

Gerald and Morag Smith from Drumsleed, Laurencekirk, stood senior champion with February 2022-born Drumsleed Sultan, by Cleuchhead Outlaw.

Reserve senior was local breeder Murray Lyle, from Mid Cambushinnie, Dunblane, with April 2021-born Strathallan Robbie, by Seawell Nobleman.

The Pyes also took reserve intermediate with April 2022-born Rednock Storm, by AI French sire Baron.

RESULTS

Salers (Judge: Arwel Owen, Llwyn Y Gog, Foel, Welshpool). Seniors – 1 and senior champion, G and M Smith’s Drumsleed Sultan; 2 and reserve senior, M Lyle’s Strathallan Robbie; 3, C McClymont’s Cuil Skye. Intermediate – 1, intermediate champion and reserve overall, G and M Pye’s Rednock Shamrock Poll; 2, G and M Pye’s Rednock Storm; 3, A MacKenzie’s Whitebog Struan. Junior – 1, junior champion and overall, G and M Pye’s Rednock Seb; 2, G and M Pye’s Rednock Sirocco; 3, Livesey Farming’s Cleuchhead Superman.