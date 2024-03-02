Aberdeenshire farmer joins new supermarket initiative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire farmer joins new supermarket initiative

Murray Forsyth of Smiddyburn Farm will take part in the seven-year programme.

By Katrina Macarthur
A beef farmer from Inverurie is one of seven farm enterprises across the UK to take part in the M&S Farm of the Future initiative.

Murray Forsyth of Smiddyburn Farm will take part in the seven-year programme that will see the supermarket collaborate with suppliers, industry and farmers to meet the net zero goal.

He has been supplying M&S beef for more than 60 years through Scotbeef from his 1,000-acre mixed farm and says sustainability has been a core component of managing the firm since taking over the reins from his father 10 years ago.

Working in collaboration with Harper Adams University’s School of Sustainable Food and Farming, the Farm of the Future will seek ways to rapidly decarbonise and maximise wildlife and habitat creation.

It will also provide the opportunity to identify where system change may be required, all within the context of continuing to produce high-quality food.

Murray says: “Our cattle output has increased fourfold over the last decade, which has been key in making the farm more efficient.

“In turn, this has made us more sustainable from a business point of view although I am acutely aware of the environmental sustainability challenge and the increasing demand for it from consumers, so this needs to be addressed.

“This is why I decided to apply for the Farm of the Future Programme. I think creating change that results in more sustainable produce only gains traction when the supply chain works together.

“I would like to gain expertise from both M&S and Harper Adams to see what we can do, to create solutions that are not only sustainable from an environmental point of view, but also in an economic sense.”

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Head of Agriculture & Fisheries at M&S Food, Steve McLean, said: “As part of our sustainability action plan ‘Plan A’, we have committed to reducing our carbon footprint to net zero by 2040.

“Over 70% of the emissions of our food business come from primary agriculture, particularly the livestock and ruminant sectors, so it is clear this needs real focus.

“We recognise the challenges this brings on farm, and the need to continue to produce affordable, high-quality food from sustainable supply chain relationships. We are committed to helping our M&S Select Farmers navigate these challenges, and this new initiative will enable us to support innovative approaches on seven of our M&S Select Farms, with the findings being shared across our whole supply base and the wider industry to help drive real change.”

