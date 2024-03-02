Aberdeenshire farmer joins new supermarket initiative

A beef farmer from Inverurie is one of seven farm enterprises across the UK to take part in the M&S Farm of the Future initiative.

Murray Forsyth of Smiddyburn Farm will take part in the seven-year programme that will see the supermarket collaborate with suppliers, industry and farmers to meet the net zero goal.

He has been supplying M&S beef for more than 60 years through Scotbeef from his 1,000-acre mixed farm and says sustainability has been a core component of managing the firm since taking over the reins from his father 10 years ago.

Working in collaboration with Harper Adams University’s School of Sustainable Food and Farming, the Farm of the Future will seek ways to rapidly decarbonise and maximise wildlife and habitat creation.

It will also provide the opportunity to identify where system change may be required, all within the context of continuing to produce high-quality food.

Murray says: “Our cattle output has increased fourfold over the last decade, which has been key in making the farm more efficient.

“In turn, this has made us more sustainable from a business point of view although I am acutely aware of the environmental sustainability challenge and the increasing demand for it from consumers, so this needs to be addressed.

“This is why I decided to apply for the Farm of the Future Programme. I think creating change that results in more sustainable produce only gains traction when the supply chain works together.

“I would like to gain expertise from both M&S and Harper Adams to see what we can do, to create solutions that are not only sustainable from an environmental point of view, but also in an economic sense.”

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Head of Agriculture & Fisheries at M&S Food, Steve McLean, said: “As part of our sustainability action plan ‘Plan A’, we have committed to reducing our carbon footprint to net zero by 2040.

“Over 70% of the emissions of our food business come from primary agriculture, particularly the livestock and ruminant sectors, so it is clear this needs real focus.

“We recognise the challenges this brings on farm, and the need to continue to produce affordable, high-quality food from sustainable supply chain relationships. We are committed to helping our M&S Select Farmers navigate these challenges, and this new initiative will enable us to support innovative approaches on seven of our M&S Select Farms, with the findings being shared across our whole supply base and the wider industry to help drive real change.”