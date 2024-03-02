Modern four-bedroom home with stunning views of famous Eilean Donan Castle hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Modern four-bedroom home with stunning views of famous Eilean Donan Castle hits the market

Castle View is located across Loch Alsh and offers magnificent views of the iconic castle.

By Ross Hempseed
Castle View in Upper Ardelve. Image: Savills.
Castle View in Upper Ardelve. Image: Savills.

A modern four-bedroom home with views over Loch Alsh and the famous Eilean Donan Castle is looking for a new owner.

Castle View lies in the small village of Upper Ardelve, across the water from the iconic castle.

The modern building is set over two levels, with the ground floor featuring floor-to-ceiling windows attracting lots of light and amazing views.

Large windows offer stunning views towards Eilean Donan Castle.
Large windows offer stunning views towards Eilean Donan Castle. Image: Savills.

The ground floor consists of a large kitchen/diner/living room, which has access to the decking area.

Large and open, it is the perfect area for entertaining and with the sliding doors open, the space has an indoor/outdoor feel.

The large and inviting space is great for entertaining. Image: Savills.

The warm wood finishings and bookcase spanning an entire wall make it the real heart of the property.

At the back is a utility room with a pet shower and access out onto the porch.

Castle View
Castle views looks out over Loch Alsh. Image: Savills.
The patio area accessed from the living room. Image: Savills.

Also on the ground floor are three of the four bedrooms, one with access to its own shower room, as well as a large family bathroom.

At the other end of the property is the double garage with a separate toilet and electric charge point.

Magnificent views over Loch Alsh and out to Eilean Donan Castle

Heading upstairs, you are greeted with a large family room with skylight windows offering elevated views over Loch Alsh.

Off the family room, there is a large office area with built-in bookshelves, which also offer stunning views.

The family room. Image: Savills.

Back across, you enter the main bedroom suite through the dressing area with built-in cabinets and clothes rails.

Entering the main bedroom, it is an inviting space with three large skylights.

The main bedroom. Image: Savills.

Further along, is a sizeable bathroom with a bathtub next to two skylights, perfect for a night-time bath with magnificent views. There is also a large shower and double-sink vanity.

The main bedroom’s ensuite bathroom. Image: Savills.

The property is listed with Savills for a guide price of £600,000.

Property agent Iona Lamont said in the advert: “Indulge in elevated living with this superb architect-designed home, where modern design meets the mesmerizing backdrop of Eilean Donan Castle.

VIDEO: Stunning aerial footage of Highland landmark Eilean Donan Castle

Conversation