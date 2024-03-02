Modern four-bedroom home with stunning views of famous Eilean Donan Castle hits the market

A modern four-bedroom home with views over Loch Alsh and the famous Eilean Donan Castle is looking for a new owner.

Castle View lies in the small village of Upper Ardelve, across the water from the iconic castle.

The modern building is set over two levels, with the ground floor featuring floor-to-ceiling windows attracting lots of light and amazing views.

The ground floor consists of a large kitchen/diner/living room, which has access to the decking area.

Large and open, it is the perfect area for entertaining and with the sliding doors open, the space has an indoor/outdoor feel.

The warm wood finishings and bookcase spanning an entire wall make it the real heart of the property.

At the back is a utility room with a pet shower and access out onto the porch.

Also on the ground floor are three of the four bedrooms, one with access to its own shower room, as well as a large family bathroom.

At the other end of the property is the double garage with a separate toilet and electric charge point.

Magnificent views over Loch Alsh and out to Eilean Donan Castle

Heading upstairs, you are greeted with a large family room with skylight windows offering elevated views over Loch Alsh.

Off the family room, there is a large office area with built-in bookshelves, which also offer stunning views.

Back across, you enter the main bedroom suite through the dressing area with built-in cabinets and clothes rails.

Entering the main bedroom, it is an inviting space with three large skylights.

Further along, is a sizeable bathroom with a bathtub next to two skylights, perfect for a night-time bath with magnificent views. There is also a large shower and double-sink vanity.

The property is listed with Savills for a guide price of £600,000.

Property agent Iona Lamont said in the advert: “Indulge in elevated living with this superb architect-designed home, where modern design meets the mesmerizing backdrop of Eilean Donan Castle.”