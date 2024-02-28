RNAS Spring Show: Sheep Park Farms and Cairness top sheep awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RNAS Spring Show: Sheep Park Farms and Cairness top sheep awards

The shows of prime and breeding sheep were judged by Northern Irish producers.

By Katrina Macarthur
The prime lamb champions pictured with owner Angus Greenlaw, Gordon Simpson, and judge Brian McAllister.
The prime lamb champions pictured with owner Angus Greenlaw, Gordon Simpson, and judge Brian McAllister.

A pair of Beltex crosses from Angus Greenlaw of Sheep Park Farms, Huntly, took champion in the prime hoggs.

The show, judged by pedigree sheep and cattle producer Brian McAllister, Co Antrim, saw Mr Greenlaw achieve his eighth championship at the event.

His winners were 40.5kg home-bred hoggs by a Culsh tup and bred out of home-bred Texel cross ewes which run in the 150-ewe flock.

In reserve was regular successful exhibitors Roddy and Hugh Thomson, West Park, Aberfeldy, who run 1,200 commercial ewes.

West Park take reserve overall

They were runner-up with two home-bred April-born 47kg Beltex cross hoggs, by a Mortons sire, bred out of Beltex cross Texels.

William and David Moir, Home Farm, Cairness, Fraserburgh, won champion and reserve in the breeding sheep section.

David Moir pictured with his breeding sheep champions and judge Victor Chesnutt, and Heather McCartney of sponsors Datamars Livestock.

Also by a Northern Irish judge, this time Victor Chestnutt, who runs pedigree Charolais, Aberdeen-Angus and Texels.

His winners were three home-bred Suffolk cross Texel ewe hoggs by a Cairness Suffolk tup bought in Carlisle, and out of Texel cross ewes bred at Skilmafilly.

Cairness dominate breeding sheep

They will be retained as stock ewes.

The brothers took reserve with a trio of English Mule hoggs bought in Hexham last September from Martyn Archer of the Carry House Bluefaced Leicester flock.

Mr Chestnutt, who runs the pedigree Clougher Texel flock, previously the largest Texel flock in Co Antrim, said he was placing sheep which were very correct on their legs and mouths.

