RNAS Spring Show: Sheep Park Farms and Cairness top sheep awards

A pair of Beltex crosses from Angus Greenlaw of Sheep Park Farms, Huntly, took champion in the prime hoggs.

The show, judged by pedigree sheep and cattle producer Brian McAllister, Co Antrim, saw Mr Greenlaw achieve his eighth championship at the event.

His winners were 40.5kg home-bred hoggs by a Culsh tup and bred out of home-bred Texel cross ewes which run in the 150-ewe flock.

In reserve was regular successful exhibitors Roddy and Hugh Thomson, West Park, Aberfeldy, who run 1,200 commercial ewes.

West Park take reserve overall

They were runner-up with two home-bred April-born 47kg Beltex cross hoggs, by a Mortons sire, bred out of Beltex cross Texels.

William and David Moir, Home Farm, Cairness, Fraserburgh, won champion and reserve in the breeding sheep section.

Also by a Northern Irish judge, this time Victor Chestnutt, who runs pedigree Charolais, Aberdeen-Angus and Texels.

His winners were three home-bred Suffolk cross Texel ewe hoggs by a Cairness Suffolk tup bought in Carlisle, and out of Texel cross ewes bred at Skilmafilly.

Cairness dominate breeding sheep

They will be retained as stock ewes.

The brothers took reserve with a trio of English Mule hoggs bought in Hexham last September from Martyn Archer of the Carry House Bluefaced Leicester flock.

Mr Chestnutt, who runs the pedigree Clougher Texel flock, previously the largest Texel flock in Co Antrim, said he was placing sheep which were very correct on their legs and mouths.