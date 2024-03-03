Tributes pour in for Perthshire Charolais cattle legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Tributes pour in for Perthshire Charolais cattle legend

Major David Walter first became connected with the breed in the late 1960s.

By Katrina Macarthur
Major David Walter pictured at home in the fields at Balthayock. Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Major David Walter pictured at home in the fields at Balthayock. Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to one of the UK’s most prestigious Charolais cattle breeders, Major David Walter, of Balthayock Farms, who passed away recently.

The Perthshire Charolais cattle legend, who celebrated his 90th birthday in January, first ventured into the breed in the late 1960s.

He then served on the Charolais council, becoming chairman in 1984 and president 10 years later.

Pedigree bulls from the herd have topped Stirling Bull Sales on numerous occasions, including the 50,000gns Balthayock Justice in 2015 and the 46,000gns Balthayock Minstrel sold in 2018.

On the same day as Minstrel was sold, Balthayock produced record herd average for the breed of £15,633 for nine bulls sold.

Balthayock produced a record herd average for bulls in 2018

Major Walter was a great supporter of agricultural shows including the Royal Highland Show which the herd has exhibited at since 1972.

He appropriately marked his 50th year in the breed in 2019 when he won the inter-breed beef title at the Ingliston event with the two-year-old heifer at the time, Balthayock Nessie.

In 2022, he was honoured as the recipient of the Sir William Young Award for his exceptional contribution to cattle breeding.

Stockman duo Tracey and Davie Nicoll with Major Walter’s RHS supreme champion Balthayock Nessie.

He was a “very proud” Scots Guard and a great lover of yachting and polo, having played the sport up until the age of 65.

Recipient of the Sir William Young Award

Balthayock Farms’ family and staff issued a statement on Facebook saying: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Major Walter on February 27 after a short illness fought with great courage and dignity.

“He will be greatly missed by us all Balthayock – he was more than just our boss. Charolais cattle was one of his great passions in life and he would hope the breed would continue to grow from strength to strength.”

The British Charolais Cattle Society said: “Major Walter was a true gentleman with time for everyone. He was Charolais to the core and was respected and admired by Charolais breeders and the livestock industry around the world.

“He always focused on the bottom line of a balance sheet, the introduction of Breedplan into his herd let him put science to the forefront of his breeding and rise to the very top of the Charolais breeding world.

‘A true gentleman with time for everyone’ says breed society

“Major Walter always encouraged the next generation and was a great supporter of today’s youth, holding many stock judging events, farm tours and welcoming international delegates from all over the world. His passion for the breed will live on for years to come through the cattle he has bred.”

Major Walter leaves behind his wife Lady Sarah, two sons Nick and James, their respective partners Vikki and Jen, and two grandsons Sam and Ben.

