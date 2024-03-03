Tributes pour in for Perthshire Charolais cattle legend

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to one of the UK’s most prestigious Charolais cattle breeders, Major David Walter, of Balthayock Farms, who passed away recently.

The Perthshire Charolais cattle legend, who celebrated his 90th birthday in January, first ventured into the breed in the late 1960s.

He then served on the Charolais council, becoming chairman in 1984 and president 10 years later.

Pedigree bulls from the herd have topped Stirling Bull Sales on numerous occasions, including the 50,000gns Balthayock Justice in 2015 and the 46,000gns Balthayock Minstrel sold in 2018.

On the same day as Minstrel was sold, Balthayock produced record herd average for the breed of £15,633 for nine bulls sold.

Major Walter was a great supporter of agricultural shows including the Royal Highland Show which the herd has exhibited at since 1972.

He appropriately marked his 50th year in the breed in 2019 when he won the inter-breed beef title at the Ingliston event with the two-year-old heifer at the time, Balthayock Nessie.

In 2022, he was honoured as the recipient of the Sir William Young Award for his exceptional contribution to cattle breeding.

He was a “very proud” Scots Guard and a great lover of yachting and polo, having played the sport up until the age of 65.

Balthayock Farms’ family and staff issued a statement on Facebook saying: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Major Walter on February 27 after a short illness fought with great courage and dignity.

“He will be greatly missed by us all Balthayock – he was more than just our boss. Charolais cattle was one of his great passions in life and he would hope the breed would continue to grow from strength to strength.”

The British Charolais Cattle Society said: “Major Walter was a true gentleman with time for everyone. He was Charolais to the core and was respected and admired by Charolais breeders and the livestock industry around the world.

“He always focused on the bottom line of a balance sheet, the introduction of Breedplan into his herd let him put science to the forefront of his breeding and rise to the very top of the Charolais breeding world.

“Major Walter always encouraged the next generation and was a great supporter of today’s youth, holding many stock judging events, farm tours and welcoming international delegates from all over the world. His passion for the breed will live on for years to come through the cattle he has bred.”

Major Walter leaves behind his wife Lady Sarah, two sons Nick and James, their respective partners Vikki and Jen, and two grandsons Sam and Ben.